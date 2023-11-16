Cops to register IT Act cases in all police stations in Kerala as cyber frauds surge

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

Massive spike

KOCHI: With the alarming increase in cybercrimes, Kerala police have adapted to the rising challenge by initiating the registration of cyber cases in all police stations across the state. Previously, such cases under the Information Technology (IT) Act were exclusively handled by cyber crime police stations. Kerala has witnessed a substantial surge in cybercrime cases, with 1815 cases reported up to September this year, compared to 815 cases in the entire year of 2022 and 626 cases in 2021. Since September of this year, a significant shift occurred, wherein decisions were made to register cyber-related cases at regular police stations based on the location of the incident and territorial jurisdiction. This decision was prompted by the overload of cases in many cyber police stations. Financial frauds, defamation, and the circulation of misinformation are the primary cybercrimes reported in the state, and officials believe that these cases can be effectively investigated by regular police stations. "Cyber cells in each police district gather information related to cases from cyber platforms. Bank transactions and Call Data Records (CDRs) are collected similarly to normal crime cases. More complex cyber cases are now referred to cyber police stations," explained a police official. However, challenges persist, including the limited number of police officials at cyber police stations compared to other police stations. For instance, the Kochi Cyber Police Station, where the highest number of cybercrime cases were registered this year, has only 16 police officials, a majority of whom are on deputation. "Cybercrime case investigations are inherently time-consuming, given that many accused individuals are often located in other states or even countries. As a crucial aspect of the investigative process, police teams frequently find themselves travelling across state borders. Retrieving a substantial volume of data, including bank transactions and call details, adds to the complexity, necessitating collaboration with authorities in other states. Limited staffing at cyber police stations further compounds the challenge, preventing simultaneous handling of all cases. Consequently, the number of cases awaiting investigation has been on the rise,"a police officer said. "The majority of cases are connected to financial frauds and deceptive schemes related to fake part-time jobs. Despite the presence of awareness programmes conducted both online and offline, it is surprising that individuals continue to fall victim to the traps set by fraudsters, resulting in financial losses. Many of these cases involve cyber fraud groups operating primarily in North Indian states,"the officer said. Massive spike As many as 1,815 cyber crime cases have been reported in state up to September this year 815 cases were registered in 2022 and 626 in 2021