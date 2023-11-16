Driven to the edge by loan apps, Kerala woman drinks poison

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident of online lenders pushing borrowers to the brink, a 25-year-old woman from Kuttiady in Kozhikode who took a loan via a mobile app tried to end her life following continuous threats.

The woman, who consumed poison on Monday, is currently under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH). The Kuttiady police, which registered a case on Wednesday and launched a probe, said the woman had taken a total of Rs 10,000 as loan through multiple apps. Though she repaid Rs 1 lakh, the homemaker continued to receive messages with her morphed pictures and the threat that the photographs would be circulated on social media

The mother of two daughters reportedly downloaded the first app after getting a notification on her phone, and took a loan of Rs 2,000 after submitting required documents. Sabina P K, her neighbour and Kuttiady panchayat ward member, said the woman’s husband is a daily wage labourer and the family is financially-distressed.

‘Woman got 20 video calls from unknown numbers’

“From what we know, the woman downloaded the app and borrowed the money when her family was facing a financial crunch,” Sabina said. Sabina said the woman initially took Rs 2,000 as loan. “She then received a link to another loan app.

This continued and the woman ended up borrowing around Rs 10,000 from four different apps. “She paid back around Rs 1 lakh after pledging her gold ornaments,” she said. However, the woman continued getting WhatsApp messages from the apps demanding more money as interests and fees.

When she was unable to pay more, the fraudsters threatened her by sending her morphed pictures. She also started getting several WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers. “We checked her phone. She had received 20 video calls from different numbers. The stress stemming from the threats prompted her to try and end her life,” Sabina said. Kuttiady SI Shameer visited the MCH and recorded the victim’s statement. The police said they will send her phone for forensic analysis.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: In yet another incident of online lenders pushing borrowers to the brink, a 25-year-old woman from Kuttiady in Kozhikode who took a loan via a mobile app tried to end her life following continuous threats. The woman, who consumed poison on Monday, is currently under treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH). The Kuttiady police, which registered a case on Wednesday and launched a probe, said the woman had taken a total of Rs 10,000 as loan through multiple apps. Though she repaid Rs 1 lakh, the homemaker continued to receive messages with her morphed pictures and the threat that the photographs would be circulated on social media The mother of two daughters reportedly downloaded the first app after getting a notification on her phone, and took a loan of Rs 2,000 after submitting required documents. Sabina P K, her neighbour and Kuttiady panchayat ward member, said the woman’s husband is a daily wage labourer and the family is financially-distressed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Woman got 20 video calls from unknown numbers’ “From what we know, the woman downloaded the app and borrowed the money when her family was facing a financial crunch,” Sabina said. Sabina said the woman initially took Rs 2,000 as loan. “She then received a link to another loan app. This continued and the woman ended up borrowing around Rs 10,000 from four different apps. “She paid back around Rs 1 lakh after pledging her gold ornaments,” she said. However, the woman continued getting WhatsApp messages from the apps demanding more money as interests and fees. When she was unable to pay more, the fraudsters threatened her by sending her morphed pictures. She also started getting several WhatsApp video calls from unknown numbers. “We checked her phone. She had received 20 video calls from different numbers. The stress stemming from the threats prompted her to try and end her life,” Sabina said. Kuttiady SI Shameer visited the MCH and recorded the victim’s statement. The police said they will send her phone for forensic analysis. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp