FASTag must for vehicles headed to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb on Wednesday said that all the vehicles headed towards Sabarimala should have FASTag as the Travancore Devaswom Board has executed a FASTag system at Nilakkal for parking. He also advised that no Sabarimala-bound vehicles must be decorated. The DGP has reviewed all the arrangements made to ensure a safe Sabarimala Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

Speaking to reporters, he said that all the arrangements by police have been completed. There will be a total of 13,000 cops on duty in six phases during this pilgrimage season.

“A special queue will be arranged for children and women. Three temporary police stations have been opened at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, and Vadaserikkara. A drone facility will also be used as part of the security arrangements,” he said.

