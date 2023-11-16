From the High Court: Kerala HC orders CBI probe into Travancore Titanium fraud case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the CBI to take over the investigation into a case registered in 2006 in connection with the alleged corruption and irregularities in the setting up of an effluent treatment plant spending Rs 256 crore, in the state-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

The court passed the order while allowing a writ petition filed in 2020 by S Jayan, a former employee of the company, seeking a directive to the CBI to take over the investigation into the case. According to him, despite the recommendation of the state government, the CBI had refused to take over the investigation. The allegation was that the contract for purchasing equipment for the effluent treatment plant was given to some companies without inviting a global tender. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had found substance in the allegations in a complaint lodged with it. The decision to set up the effluent treatment plant was taken during the tenure of the UDF government.

The complainant alleged the involvement of former CM Oommen Chandy, the- then Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, and former industries minister Ebrahim Kunju in the case. Justice K Babu said that the submission of the CBI that they are engaged in the investigation of the Popular Finance fund scam, and substantial resources and logistics of the CBI Branch have been deployed for the same cannot be accepted “as the citizens are entitled to not only expect but demand that the investigation ought to be effective and speedy. There is no answer to say that the agency’s hands are full or that it does not have the manpower to handle the cases. No matter whether the circumstances justify or demand the investigation by a centrally controlled agency.”

“The investigation by an ordinary state agency may often be quick but not well-equipped to handle the interstate and international dimensions involved in the case. The investigation of the case, as of now, is at a standstill, mainly due to the interstate and international ramifications of the transactions involved. This is an exceptional situation where providing credibility and confidence in investigations has become necessary,” the court said.

Madhu lynching a blot on social conscience, cultural fabric: HC

Kochi: The lynching of a tribal youth in Attappadi has left a blot on the social conscience and cultural fabric of society, the High Court observed on Wednesday, while dismissing the plea for suspension of sentence of 12 out of the 13 convicts in the Madhu lynching case. The court observed that the convicts procured custody of Madhu from the forest and paraded him publicly and incessantly attacked him which resulted in his death. The Bench suspended the sentence of seven years of jail awarded to Hussain, the first accused.

CCTV cameras in buses: HC stays Transport Commissioner’s order

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Transport Commissioner mandating all private carriages to install surveillance cameras from November 1. Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh issued the order on a petition filed by K A Najeeb, secretary of Kerala Bus Transport Association, seeking to quash the order. The petitioner contended that the Union government had been vested with the power to frame rules relating to the in-built safety equipment. Hence, the order issued by the Transport Commissioner does not possess any legal authority.

Surrogacy: High Court seeks govt’s view on couple’s petition

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the Union and state government’s view on a petition filed by a Kozhikode couple challenging an amendment in Surrogacy Regulation Rules that interdicts the intending couples who want to undergo surrogacy from availing donor gametes. The petition stated that unless the petitioners are permitted to undergo the process of surrogacy by

making use of a donor oocyte, they would be put to irreparable losses and hardships.

