Kannur based gang robbing gold carriers busted; 7 held, 1 absconding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police on Wednesday busted a Kannur-based gang that was engaged in abducting carriers arriving from abroad and robbing them of smuggled gold. The arrested persons are Thillankeri residents Shahid, 24, Suji, 33, Rajilraj, 30, and Savad, 23, Iritty resident Sreekanth, 32, and Thalassery residents Swaralal, 36, and Anees, 34.

They are accused of abducting Guruvayur resident Niyas who arrived at the Kochi airport with smuggled gold from Dubai on Tuesday morning. Though the police had received information about the gang stationed in Nedumbassery, the accused persons managed to abduct Niyas before the police team could reach the airport. “They tortured him and stole three capsules containing gold smuggled by him. One accused has absconded and attempts are on to trace him,” said a police officer.

