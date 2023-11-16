Home States Kerala

NIA questions two Kerala IS module members

It was in July this year that NIA started tracking an IS module that was active in Kerala. They were raising funds for promoting terrorist activities and carrying out terror attacks.

Published: 16th November 2023 07:38 AM

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing a case against Islamic State (IS) module in Kerala questioned two arrested persons again in custody. After approaching the NIA Court in Kochi, the anti-terror agency got the custody of Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, of Padoor, Thrissur, and Shiyas T S, of Nedupura, Kattoor, Thrissur, for a week on Tuesday.

Sources said that Seyid and Shiyas were again taken into custody to question them based on the digital evidence collected during the probe. NIA also received information about more persons associated with the module. “The investigation team also recovered evidence about the activities of the group after examining the social media activities of the duo. More persons linked with the group will be questioned in the coming days,” sources said.

It was in July this year that NIA started tracking an IS module that was active in Kerala. They were raising funds for promoting terrorist activities and carrying out terror attacks on religious places and leaders. The group was active in recruiting youth to further their activities. NIA first arrested Thrissur native Ashif from a place near Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu. Later, the third accused Shiyas T S was arrested in August this year. Seyid Nabeel Ahammed was caught from Chennai when he was planning to flee to Nepal using a fake passport in September. Palakkad native Rayees is yet to be nabbed in the case.

