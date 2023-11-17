Home States Kerala

Congress leadership upbeat about Palestine solidarity rally

The party leadership expects participation from various stakeholders, including political, social, and community leaders, as well as writers and cultural activists.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran expressed confidence that the upcoming Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode on November 23 will mark a historic milestone. He anticipates a gathering of 50,000 people, including secular and democratic enthusiasts from the district, at the solidarity rally on Kozhikode beach.

Congress national general secretary (organisation)K C Venugopal is scheduled to inaugurate the Palestine solidarity rally at 4:30 pm. The party leadership expects participation from various stakeholders, including political, social, and community leaders, as well as writers and cultural activists.

Sudhakaran asserts that while the CPM has exploited the Palestine issue for opportunistic politics, the Congress has consistently supported the Palestinians.”Gandhiji consistently asserted that Palestine belongs to the Arab people. This longstanding principle has been upheld by the party and successive Congress-led governments.Only the Congress has the ability to rectify the misguided policies of the BJP government, which has been endorsing Israel,”he said.

He accused the CPM of attempting to sabotage the Kozhikode solidarity rally due to apprehensions about its impact. He said the Congress is the only political party capable of challenging the BJP government’s stance, which aligns with Israel. He also criticised the LDF government for its initially wavering position on granting permission for the solidarity rally at beach. 

