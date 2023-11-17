Days before rally, Kerala CM criticises Congress' wavering stance on Palestine cause

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a dig at the state and national leaderships of Congress for not having a uniform position on Palestine solidarity. CM’s political attack came just days before the Congress’ rally to be held in Kozhikode and questions being raised whether the district Congress leadership would invite Shashi Tharoor for the function.

Speaking at a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee on Thursday with the participation of a cross-section of Muslim community leaders from South Kerala, he said CPM is the only party in the country which organised a Palestine solidarity programme in New Delhi.

“The parties which should have responded did not utter a word. Why they could not organise a solidarity programme on a minimal level?” he asked. Pinarayi also drew attention to the Muslim League’s Palestine solidarity programme organised in Kozhikode where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor allegedly spoke in support of Israel and Palestine people.

“At a meeting organised for expressing solidarity to Palestine people, there were also incidents where some had spoken in different voices. How could one stand for Palestine and Israel at the same time? Didn’t they have a clear position on the Palestine issue and take a position against Israel? However, CPM has only one stand and that is to support the suffering people of Palestine,” he said.

In the programme held at Putharikandam ground, leaders from prominent Muslim community organisations were present.

However, no Christian Church heads were present. The Church has taken a stand against organising Palestine solidarity programmes. Some Bishops have openly come out against the programmes and alleged that it is being organised on a communal line. The CPM district leadership has approached the Catholic Church heads. “We have approached the Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Baselios Cleemis. However he was not available,” said CPM district secretary V Joy.

