Farmers selling paddy to govt can’t be treated as borrowers: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has observed that credit rating of farmers, who sell their paddy to the government under the paddy procurement scheme and are issued PRS (paddy receipt sheet), can never be affected as the court has already held they cannot be construed as borrowers by any bank.

The court said banks cannot treat farmers as borrowers, as it is because the government requires time to make payment that farmers are forced to take PRS.

“I reiterate, by no stretch can farmers who effectively sell grains to the government under the paddy procurement scheme, be construed as borrowers, because it is only since the government requires time to make payment against it, that they are forced to avail such facility. Therefore, it cannot affect their credit rating,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court said banks can neither insist on execution of any security document by farmers, nor impose any condition on them akin to a borrower.

The HC issued the order while hearing a petition filed by some farmers from Palakkad and Alappuzha seeking a directive to Supplyco to pay them the price of paddy procured in full.

The petitioners said despite an HC judgment, they were treated as borrowers and their credit rating affected.

ALSO READ | 'Kerala govt is responsible,' says Congress as Kuttanad farmer dies by suicide after civil supplies corporation delays payment

The farmers’ counsel submitted that in view of the suicide by a farmer in Kuttanad, their clients were apprehensive.

Supplyco’s counsel submitted that in case of PRS, the borrower is Supplyco, not the farmers. Hence, the petitioners’ fear of their credit rating being affected has no reason.

On the court’s query whether Supplyco was willing to inform banks that farmers were not borrowers and that their credit rating could not be affected by PRS, the Supplyco counsel sought time to inform the corporation’s stand.

