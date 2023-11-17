IUML leader on Kerala Bank board leaves Congress red-faced

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Seeking to drive a wedge between the two key Opposition parties, the Congress and the Muslim League, the CPM-led Kerala Bank director board has co-opted IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed, MLA, as a director.

The move, widely seen as the latest in a series of attempts by the CPM to woo the League, the second largest partner in the UDF, has left the Congress red-faced.

The IUML has until now yielded, though reluctantly, to the pressure exerted by the Congress, to turn down CPM overtures. The Communist party had invited the League to its seminar on Uniform Civil Code, held on July 15, and the Palestine Solidarity Rally on November 11, but the latter had declined to take the bait on both occasions.

However, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty sent a recorded video speech to be played at the M V Raghavan memorial meet organised by CPM sympathisers in Kannur earlier this month.

The Kerala Bank has unanimously co-opted Abdul Hameed to its director board. “As per rules, after two-and-a-half-years, members can be co-opted. The decision to co-opt Abdul Hameed was unanimous. He has been in the cooperative sector for the last 40 years. After his induction, Abdul Hameed attended the director board meeting. He is the right choice to be included on the director board,” Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal said.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said Abdul Hameed is a veteran of the cooperative sector. “I don’t think IUML needs Congress’ permission in this regard. Is the party that weak?” he asked. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters that though League did not demand the position, there is nothing wrong in a party leader becoming a member of the board.

No point in politicising issue, says P M A Salam

Before the formation of Kerala Bank, the IUML had a member in the apex body of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank. The present decision may be an extension of the arrangement. “There is no point in politicising the issue. Our stand is that everyone should join hands in the cooperative sector,” he said.

The UDF had opposed the merger of Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with Kerala Bank, and it’s a League MLA, U A Latheef, who challenged the move in the High Court. “The case is currently under consideration of the High Court. The decision on withdrawing the case will be made after holding a meeting of the UDF in the district,” Latheef said.

However, Malappuram UDF chairman and Congress leader P T Ajay Mohan said the front was not aware of the development and that he came to know of the decision from media reports.

“There is no question of withdrawing the case. The government is daydreaming if it believes that we will withdraw the case because Abdul Hameed has been named a director. None from the 93 persons who signed the petition is ready to withdraw the case,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Seeking to drive a wedge between the two key Opposition parties, the Congress and the Muslim League, the CPM-led Kerala Bank director board has co-opted IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed, MLA, as a director. The move, widely seen as the latest in a series of attempts by the CPM to woo the League, the second largest partner in the UDF, has left the Congress red-faced. The IUML has until now yielded, though reluctantly, to the pressure exerted by the Congress, to turn down CPM overtures. The Communist party had invited the League to its seminar on Uniform Civil Code, held on July 15, and the Palestine Solidarity Rally on November 11, but the latter had declined to take the bait on both occasions. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty sent a recorded video speech to be played at the M V Raghavan memorial meet organised by CPM sympathisers in Kannur earlier this month. The Kerala Bank has unanimously co-opted Abdul Hameed to its director board. “As per rules, after two-and-a-half-years, members can be co-opted. The decision to co-opt Abdul Hameed was unanimous. He has been in the cooperative sector for the last 40 years. After his induction, Abdul Hameed attended the director board meeting. He is the right choice to be included on the director board,” Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal said. LDF convener E P Jayarajan said Abdul Hameed is a veteran of the cooperative sector. “I don’t think IUML needs Congress’ permission in this regard. Is the party that weak?” he asked. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam told reporters that though League did not demand the position, there is nothing wrong in a party leader becoming a member of the board. No point in politicising issue, says P M A Salam Before the formation of Kerala Bank, the IUML had a member in the apex body of the Kerala State Cooperative Bank. The present decision may be an extension of the arrangement. “There is no point in politicising the issue. Our stand is that everyone should join hands in the cooperative sector,” he said. The UDF had opposed the merger of Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with Kerala Bank, and it’s a League MLA, U A Latheef, who challenged the move in the High Court. “The case is currently under consideration of the High Court. The decision on withdrawing the case will be made after holding a meeting of the UDF in the district,” Latheef said. However, Malappuram UDF chairman and Congress leader P T Ajay Mohan said the front was not aware of the development and that he came to know of the decision from media reports. “There is no question of withdrawing the case. The government is daydreaming if it believes that we will withdraw the case because Abdul Hameed has been named a director. None from the 93 persons who signed the petition is ready to withdraw the case,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp