Kerala Transport Minister warns of action against erring contract carriages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict action will be taken against contract carriage buses operating as stage carriages by misinterpreting the All India Tourist Vehicles Permit Rules, said Transport Minister Antony Raju on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the minister. The officials also said the measures include confiscating such buses by advertising the route and time through new media.

Contract vehicles are not allowed to pick up and drop passengers at different stops. Only vehicles with Stage Carriage Permits are allowed to collect the bus fare prescribed by the government on bus routes determined by the Regional Transport Authority. Permits are issued to contract carriers to start the journey from one place and end the journey at a specified place.

“It has been decided to take strict action against those, including buses operating inter-state services, that pick up and drop off passengers at various places under the pretense of holding the all India permit issued with the aim of tourism development,” he said.

