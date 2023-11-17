Left govt charts new course for image makeover through Nava Kerala Sadas

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing an urgent need for course correction and on the lookout for the right moment, the Pinarayi government, now at its halfway mark, is all set to reposition itself with a Kerala tour. A decade after ex-CM Oommen Chandy’s mass contact programme where he interacted with close to 11.5 lakh people, the Left government is set to emulate it in a more refined version, through its Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Left has gone in for this massive exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in an earnest effort to regain its lost image and boost its public persona among the masses. What’s more curious is the timing of the event.

The Left has chosen to take a Kerala tour led by its star campaigner along with the entire cabinet, just ahead of the poll. It was but natural that the Opposition UDF chose to stay away from the mammoth exercise.

In fact, the UDF staying away has come in handy for the Left, which dubs it more as a political campaign. “Certainly it’s an attempt towards image makeover. In a way, the Opposition staying away would do more good,” said a CPM state committee member. He added that contrary to Chandy’s one-man initiative, here the chief minister wouldn’t personally accept any complaints.

While Chandy held three mass contact programmes in his second tenure — 2011, 2013 and 2015 — it’s the first such move by the Left. Curiously the CPM had then criticised Chandy, saying that the very need for chief minister to hear complaints just meant that petitions of the people were caught up in bureaucratic delays.

In many ways, Nava Kerala Sadas would be a more structured, systematic and planned initiative to address people’s complaints. As an attempt to directly reach out to people, the move should be welcomed, observed a former chief secretary, who preferred anonymity. “It could open new vistas of communication and identify faultlines. Usually governments tend to stick to bureaucratic channels of communication. Being an innovative initiative, this needs to be welcomed,” he said.

Planned on a massive scale from November 18 to December 24, the entire cabinet is expected to reach out to the common man. People’s complaints would be received at fixed counters, and collective efforts would be made to resolve them in a fixed time-frame. The government has set four weeks to address complaints related to district-level issues, and 45 days to sort out matters that need clearance at the state-level.

The move has already invited its share of criticism, with the government directing local bodies and cooperative establishments to release funds for the same. Despite being an appreciable initiative, the Left has failed to project it the way it ideally should have been done, said Left commentator N M Pearson.

“The Left should have made it out to be a policy move, so as to bring the focus onto the welfare measures and policies of the state government. That aspect is sadly not being highlighted. Directing local bodies to spend out of their funds for the same too is a wrong move. The way it’s being organised - as more of an event management initiative - takes away the focus from the real purpose,” he pointed out.

After spending seven-and-a-half years in office, Pinarayi is set to venture into hitherto unknown terrain, with this novel political experiment, that may or may not stand him in good stead in the long run.

Poll strategy

The Left has chosen to take a Kerala tour led by its star campaigner along with the entire cabinet, just ahead of the poll. Nava Kerala Sadas would be a more structured, systematic and planned initiative to address people’s complaints.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sensing an urgent need for course correction and on the lookout for the right moment, the Pinarayi government, now at its halfway mark, is all set to reposition itself with a Kerala tour. A decade after ex-CM Oommen Chandy’s mass contact programme where he interacted with close to 11.5 lakh people, the Left government is set to emulate it in a more refined version, through its Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled to begin on Saturday. The Left has gone in for this massive exercise ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in an earnest effort to regain its lost image and boost its public persona among the masses. What’s more curious is the timing of the event. The Left has chosen to take a Kerala tour led by its star campaigner along with the entire cabinet, just ahead of the poll. It was but natural that the Opposition UDF chose to stay away from the mammoth exercise.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In fact, the UDF staying away has come in handy for the Left, which dubs it more as a political campaign. “Certainly it’s an attempt towards image makeover. In a way, the Opposition staying away would do more good,” said a CPM state committee member. He added that contrary to Chandy’s one-man initiative, here the chief minister wouldn’t personally accept any complaints. While Chandy held three mass contact programmes in his second tenure — 2011, 2013 and 2015 — it’s the first such move by the Left. Curiously the CPM had then criticised Chandy, saying that the very need for chief minister to hear complaints just meant that petitions of the people were caught up in bureaucratic delays. In many ways, Nava Kerala Sadas would be a more structured, systematic and planned initiative to address people’s complaints. As an attempt to directly reach out to people, the move should be welcomed, observed a former chief secretary, who preferred anonymity. “It could open new vistas of communication and identify faultlines. Usually governments tend to stick to bureaucratic channels of communication. Being an innovative initiative, this needs to be welcomed,” he said. Planned on a massive scale from November 18 to December 24, the entire cabinet is expected to reach out to the common man. People’s complaints would be received at fixed counters, and collective efforts would be made to resolve them in a fixed time-frame. The government has set four weeks to address complaints related to district-level issues, and 45 days to sort out matters that need clearance at the state-level. The move has already invited its share of criticism, with the government directing local bodies and cooperative establishments to release funds for the same. Despite being an appreciable initiative, the Left has failed to project it the way it ideally should have been done, said Left commentator N M Pearson. “The Left should have made it out to be a policy move, so as to bring the focus onto the welfare measures and policies of the state government. That aspect is sadly not being highlighted. Directing local bodies to spend out of their funds for the same too is a wrong move. The way it’s being organised - as more of an event management initiative - takes away the focus from the real purpose,” he pointed out. After spending seven-and-a-half years in office, Pinarayi is set to venture into hitherto unknown terrain, with this novel political experiment, that may or may not stand him in good stead in the long run. Poll strategy The Left has chosen to take a Kerala tour led by its star campaigner along with the entire cabinet, just ahead of the poll. Nava Kerala Sadas would be a more structured, systematic and planned initiative to address people’s complaints. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp