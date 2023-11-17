‘Low pass grade’ degree to BTech students in KTU who fail internal exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BTech students of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) who have passed the university exams but do not have the required marks in the internal exams will be awarded a ‘BTech degree in low pass’ grade. The decision was taken by the syndicate of the university that met on Thursday.

A senior official of the university said the decision was taken due to difficulties faced by some students in earning a BTech degree owing to insufficient internal exam marks despite having scored 40% in the university exam.

Earlier, a lack of required internal marks would mean that the student had to repeat the entire exam, including the written component as well.

“For a particular course in the BTech programme, the minimum grade required to pass is 5.5. Students who do not have sufficient internal marks will earn a grade of 4 and will be awarded a BTech degree in low pass grade,” the official added.

KTU has also decided to allow a six-month internship for BTech students during their course. The university will start a BTech course for working professionals this year enabling aspirants to get direct admission to the third semester of the course.

The course will be offered in separate batches in seven colleges that have obtained permission from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Aided colleges have been given permission to implement the Department of Social Justice’s decision on the adoption of disability reservation in teaching positions. A special adalat will also be convened to approve the appointment of aided college teachers.

OTHER DECISIONS TAKEN BY THE KTU SYNDICATE

KTU ID of engineering college faculty R Harikumar to be suspended for a year, based on a complaint that students were discriminated against in exam. The faculty will be barred from pursuing exams or other academic-related work. The university has also asked the government to take further action against him.

Based on preliminary probe into allegations in connection with University PF account, Syndicate decides to suspend section officer R Praveen and conduct a sub-committee probe against others

