Oct 29 blasts in Kerala's Kalamassery: Death toll rises to 6

The death toll in the multiple blasts at the Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery rose to six after a youth succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday night.

24-year-old Praveen Pradeepan who suffered from over 50% burns and was on ventilator support died at 10.40 pm. He is the elder brother of 12-year-old Libna, who passed away in the blasts. Saly Pradeepan, his mother, died on Saturday.

His brother Rahul is admitted to a hospital following burn injuries in the blast.

The other victims of the blasts are Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor; Kumari (52) of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy (61) of Kalamassery.

A total of 11 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of these six are admitted to ICU.

The man alleged to be the key accused in the case, Dominic Martin, has been arrested by the police.

