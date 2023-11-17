Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala govt’s volte-face: Only vegetarian food at school arts festival this year too

During the previous arts fest, when a controversy erupted over the vegetarian-only menu, General Education Minister had declared that non-vegetarian food will also be served at the event. 

Published: 17th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 09:20 AM

Heavy rush at the food venue at State School Kalolsavam held in Kozhikode earlier this year.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Reversing its earlier declaration, the government has decided to continue serving only vegetarian food at the upcoming state school arts festival scheduled to be held in Kollam from January 4 to 8. During the previous arts fest, when a controversy erupted over the vegetarian-only menu, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had declared that the school arts festival manual would be revised so that non-vegetarian food will also be served at the event. 

However, addressing an organising committee meeting here on Thursday in the run up to the fest, Sivankutty took a U-turn. “Let there be no doubt on the matter. We have decided to serve vegetarian food this time,” the minister said. 

Last year’s school arts fete in Kozhikode had witnessed a row after a section of people questioned the vegetarian-only menu at the event. Traditional chef Pazhayidom Namboothiri, who had manned the kitchen for 16 school arts festivals, decided to call it quits, saying he was pained at caste and religion being invoked over the food served at the event. 

Restrictions imposed 
Briefing other decisions taken at the organising committee meeting, Sivankutty said special passes will be issued to accredited journalists to cover the arts fete. However, the green room will be off limits for the media. There will be restrictions on new media and YouTubers, the minister said.

