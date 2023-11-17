Sabarimala pilgrimage: Maintenance of roads done; but NH & PWD works may cause traffic snarls

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/IDUKKI/PATHANAMTHITTA: The public works department (PWD) and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) have completed maintenance works on roads leading to Sabarimala ahead of the pilgrimage season. However, road-widening works of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in various districts are likely to cause traffic snarls.

Heavy vehicles proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram will be diverted via MC road due to construction of the elevated highway on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66. This may lead to traffic congestion on MC road.

The major roads leading to Sabarimala from Alappuzha are Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road and Ambalappuzha-Tiruvalla road. Restrictions have been imposed on AC road as construction of the semi-elevated road is in progress. Although 85% of the work is complete, traffic is diverted at Pallathuruthy bridge and Pandarakalam where work is progressing.

Pilgrims who visit Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna temple can take the Ambalapuzha-Tiruvalla road to reach Sabarimala. The road was reconstructed two years ago and is in good condition.

The Cherthala-Kumarakom road has been partially blocked. Buses are allowed to proceed only up to Kumarakom, as reconstruction of a bridge is in progress at Kumarakom Market Junction. Light motor vehicles are being diverted to the interior road.

The flow of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu through Kumily may cause traffic congestion in Idukki as traffic has been diverted at various points for construction work. PWD has diverted traffic on the 21.5km Chappathu-Kattappana stretch of the hill highway where work is progressing. Construction of the 18.5km Kuttikkanam-Chappathu stretch was completed in June this year.

“However, phase two construction is progressing on the remaining 21.5km stretch. Hence we are planning to divert traffic to avoid chaos during the pilgrimage season,” said PWD executive engineer C K Prasadh.

He said the other main routes, including the northern outlet road, which are used mainly by pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, are pothole free. However as the defects liability period (DLP) of the PWD road has ended, some potholes have developed, and the department is planning to complete maintenance work on running contract (RC). This includes a 6.61km stretch on the Munnar-Kumily highway.

Similarly, PWD has proposed road repair and maintainable works on the 6.6km stretch of Devikulam-Peermade highway and the 12km stretch of Puliyanmala-Cumbummettu road. “All minor repair work will be completed soon,”said Prasadh.

In Pathanamthitta district, the maintenance of roads leading to Sabarimala temple has been completed. But, bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete (BMBC) work on the 32km stretch of NH 183 A, from Mannarakulanji to Plappally, is ongoing. Only one layer has been laid on a 22km stretch.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed maintenance work on the entire 183 A stretch, from Mannarakulanji to Elavunkal. From Elavunkal, pilgrims take the Elavunkal-Pampa road to reach the hill shrine. The 17km road from Elavunkal to Chalakkayam under the ownership of the PWD and the remaining 5km road from Chalakkayam to Pampa owned by TDB are in good condition.

