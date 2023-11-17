Home States Kerala

Sabarimala pilgrims can now take a breather at Kochi airport

P Rajeeve inaugurated a special resting centre for Sabarimala pilgrims at Kochi airport on Thursday. It is the first facility of its kind in an Indian airport.

Sabarimala pilgrim centre at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve inaugurated a special resting centre for Sabarimala pilgrims at Kochi airport on Thursday. It is the first facility of its kind in an Indian airport.

“Over 2 crore devotees visit Sabarimala during the 41-day mandala pilgrimage. The number of devotees coming from other states has increased and most opt to come to Kerala by air. Last year, the airport operated two chartered flights for the pilgrims. Most pilgrims would start early without even using hotel facilities,” Rajeeve said.

“The CM and the devaswom minister backed the idea to provide necessary facilities to devotees at the airport,” said Rajeeve, who expressed hope that the initiative will be a success like other projects of Cochin International Airport Ltd. Spread across 5,000 sq ft, the facility has been set up near the domestic arrival point. 

