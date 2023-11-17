Sudhakaran faces setback as loyalist loses Youth Congress poll in Kannur

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It appears that Congress state president K Sudhakaran, who once held sway in his hometown of Kannur, is facing a decline in influence, evident in the defeat of his loyalist Farzeen Majeed to ‘A’ group’s Jijin Mohan in the Youth Congress district president poll.

Speculation abounds that certain youth leaders are disgruntled with Sudhakaran, the incumbent Kannur MP, for allegedly promoting his trusted lieutenant, K Jayant, as his successor in the constituency. The Sudhakaran camp vehemently denies these allegations, dismissing them as baseless.

Sudhakaran’s popularity among the youth is widely acknowledged. Farzeen, who stirred controversy over his protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the infamous IndiGo flight brawl, was expected to secure victory as the Kannur district president Youth Congress candidate. The unexpected defeat has fueled speculation that youth leaders in Kannur aim to send a message against Sudhakaran’s perceived dominance in his hometown.

Since Sudhakaran expressed his intention to step down from parliamentary politics, he has emphasised the difficulty of finding a suitable successor in Kannur. Though Jayant’s projection in Kannur has not been explicit, local leaders believe he is a likely LS candidate in the upcoming election. Jayant, the state general secretary attached with the KPCC president, originally hails from Kozhikode and would make his electoral debut if favoured by the leadership. An incumbent Youth Congress vice president attributes Farzeen’s defeat to power politics in Kannur against Sudhakaran.

“There are two reasons behind Farzeen’s defeat in the Youth Congress poll.First reason is the promotion of Jayant as Sudhakaran’s successor in Kannur.There is some truth in the allegations of the leaders.The second reason is a bit of jealousy against Farzeen, obviously due to his popularity,” explains a Youth Congress vice president.

However, the Sudhakaran camp vehemently rejects this claim. A source close to Jayant states that Sudhakaran did not endorse anyone in the recent Youth Congress election, emphasising Sudhakaran’s aversion to group politics since taking charge. The source adds that Jayant has never expressed a desire to contest from Kannur. Nevertheless, another Youth Congress vice president, Rijil Makutty, announces plans to appeal against Farzeen’s defeat, citing missing votes and technical errors in the poll process.

“More than 4000 votes have gone missing in the poll. The exact number of votes polled in Kannur is yet to be revealed as we understand that there has been a technical error. Also, Jayant’s name came up after the Youth Congress membership campaign concluded. Therefore, there is no connection between Farzeen’s defeat and Jayant’s potential candidacy,” said Rijil Makutty.

SUCCESSION ROW

