More local bodies come out against Nava Kerala Sadas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, the LDF government’s mass outreach programme set to begin on Saturday, is facing opposition, with several local bodies governed by the UDF and BJP deciding to resist any move to sanction funds for the event.

The UDF will not cooperate with Nava Kerala Sadas in the local bodies where the Congress and its alliance partners are in power, it is learnt.

The decision puts a question mark on allocation of funds for the programme as the local self-government department additional chief secretary had earlier issued an order directing local bodies to spend their own funds to meet the expenditure for the mega event.

Permission was given to grama panchayats to spend up to Rs 50,000, municipalities and block panchayats up to Rs 1 lakh, corporations up to Rs 2 lakh and district panchayats up to Rs 3 lakh.

On Friday, the UDF-ruled Chalakudy municipality decided not to provide financial support to Nava Kerala Sadas.

Earlier, Sreekantapuram municipality in Kannur had also cancelled its decision to allocate funds for the event.

“Following the official communication from the state leadership of the UDF, we have decided to cancel the decision to allocate funds for the event,” said Sreekantapuram municipal chairperson Dr K V Philomina.

‘We will not cooperate with The event’

Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the party will soon communicate its decision to all UDF-ruled local bodies in the district, asking them to stay away from Nava Kerala Sadas. “Nava Kerala Sadas in Ernakulam is scheduled for the first week of December. We will not cooperate with the programme,” he said. In Kasaragod, the UDF-ruled municipalities and panchayats like Balal, Mangalpady, Kumbadaje, Chengala and Enmakaje would keep away from Nava Kerala Sadas programmes.

BJP ruled panchayats like Madhur and Bellur too will not cooperate with the the event. BJP district president Ravish Thantri Kuntar said the party has asked the panchayats ruled by it not cooperate with the Nava Kerala Sadas. Meanwhile, CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan said the local bodies which would not cooperate with the Nava Kerala Sadas will have to face the consequences as they are obliged to follow the government’s decisions. (with inputs from bureaus)

‘TO TRANSFORM STATE TO KNOWLEDGE SOCIETY’

T’Puram: Ahead of the state government’s Nava Kerala Sadas programme from Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the event has been organised keeping in mind that it is the common man and not the centres of power that should decide the state’s march forward. In an article, the chief minister said the cabinet is reaching out to the masses as it believes it has to rule in accordance with the pulse of the people.

“It is the people who have to suggest, we are only there to fulfill those suggestions,” Pinarayi said. Without directly naming the Union government, the chief minister said concerted efforts were being made to stifle Kerala economically and create roadblocks in its welfare and development programmes. Pinarayi said one of the main objectives of the Nava Kerala Sadas is to make the necessary interventions to transform the state into a knowledge society. This would ensure the growth of the state into a productive economy that converts knowledge into products and services. He said the ideals of Nava Kerala include creation of productive job opportunities, ensuring land and housing for all, rejuvenation of water bodies, reclamation of agricultural land and more effective decentralisation of power.

IT’S POLITICAL PROPAGANDA, SAYS OPPN

T’Puram: The Opposition has lashed out at Nava Kerala Sadas with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan calling the event a ‘political propaganda’ and Congress state president K Sudhakaran accusing the LDF government of ‘mocking’ the people of the state through a ‘J500 crore jamboree.’ According to Satheesan, the Nava Kerala Sadas and the ‘luxury’ bus journey of Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, who have pushed the state into a deep economic crisis, will be seen by the people only as an ‘obscene parade’ organised by an ‘anti-people’ government. Sudhakaran said that the CPM which had ridiculed Oommen Chandy’s mass contact programme and even physically assaulted people who participated in it is now implementing the same programme in a distorted fashion.

