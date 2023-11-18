UDF allies, Congress in Malabar refuse to get on ‘board’ with League move

K S Sreejith By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Muslim League’s decision to accept a directorship of CPM-led Kerala Bank has aggravated the already strained relationship between the party and other UDF constituents.

The Congress has chosen not to publicly respond to the League move. Yet, there is anger and despair among party leaders and workers in Malabar. Malappuram UDF chairman P T Ajay Mohan apprised Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of the gravity of the situation.

“It was wrong on the part of the League to accept the post,” Ajay said. “If there is no need to discuss anything in the district UDF committee, what is the relevance of its existence? The case against the government decision to merge Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with Kerala Bank was filed by me, IUML MLA U A Latheef and 93 other cooperative banks, of which most of the presidents are from the League. The IUML should have discussed the matter with us,” he told TNIE.

To the dismay of UDF leaders and partners, Congress leadership has decided not to take a stand and project it as an internal matter of the League. “There is no confusion,” UDF convenor M M Hassan said.

“I contacted the League leadership. They told me this is only a nomination of a representative of Malappuram district bank to the Kerala Bank board. The district bank cannot survive exclusively, without the support of the government and cooperative department. They have however assured us that they will be part of the legal and other fights against corruption,” Hassan told TNIE.

However, UDF partners, including CMP and RSP, are of the view the League move has weakened the front’s fight against CPM’s corruption in the cooperative sector.

“The League position may be technically justified as UDF had decided to cooperate with the government in the cooperative sector,” RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John said.

“However, our opposition to the formation of Kerala Bank is still in the public sphere. It has been proven right with each passing day. CPM is now defenceless over corruption charges in the cooperative sector. If the League also wants to share the burden of the sin, it’s up to them to decide,” he said.

IUML MOVES HC AGAINST BANK MERGER

Kochi: Indian Union Muslim League MLA U A Latheef on Friday filed an appeal before the division bench of the High Court against the single judge’s order dismissing the plea challenging the merger of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank and the Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank). The court will consider the case on December 4.

NO POLITICAL AIM, SAYS M V GOVINDAN

The CPM on Friday defended Muslim League for accepting the post of director board member in the Kerala Bank amid criticism against the latter’s action within the UDF. However, CPM state secretary M V Govindan played down the issue and said that CPM had no political aim in giving the post to IUML. “Our position is that there should be cooperation with all parties which are ready to cooperate above party politics to oppose the Central government’s intervention in the state’s co-operative sector,” he said. Govindan also justified the induction of League MLA P Abdul Hameed in the Kerala Bank director board. ‘He was inducted as he is one of the experienced persons working in the cooperative sector where the League has a strong base. Our policy is to include everyone and move forward. This cooperation is beyond party politics and should not be read as a political alliance,” he said.

