Uneasiness in IUML over Hameed’s induction to Kerala  Bank director board 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Induction of IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed, MLA, to the director board of Kerala Bank has created unease within the party, though the displeasure was not expressed by its leaders in public.

But posters against Abdul Hameed appeared across Malappuram town on Friday, a day after he assumed the role of a director board member of the bank.

The posters, with Abdul Hameed’s image, likened him to Judas who betrayed Christ and called for his expulsion from the party. These posters were also pasted near the Malappuram IUML district committee office, but were later removed by the office staff.

IUML national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer said he was not aware of the decision to nominate the party leader to the bank’s board. “Such decisions are normally taken at the state level and are not necessarily discussed with the national committee,” he said. Though Basheer tried to hide his displeasure, it is evident that leaders like him were kept in the dark about an important decision with wider political ramifications.

Discussions on social media after Hameed took up the position indicate that a section of IUML workers disapproves of the party leadership’s decision. This discontent arouse because the party has adopted a different stance compared to its past actions, particularly in terms of collaborating with the CPM during protests against the Uniform Civil Code and extending support for Palestine.

‘Cooperation extended solely to coop sector’

The supporters of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama on social media are also taking dig at the IUML. A section of IUML cadre had accused Samastha of taking a soft approach towards the CPM and now it is the turn for the Samastha loyalists to turn the tables on the IUML.

Meanwhile, Hameed defended his decision, emphasising that he acted in accordance with the instructions of the party’s top leadership. Hameed and other IUML leaders clarified that the cooperation is extended solely to the cooperative sector and does not imply any alliance or friendship with the CPM or the LDF.

P K Basheer, MLA, said the reports suggesting that the IUML is going to associate with the CPM are baseless.

The IUML is committed to staying with the UDF. In the upcoming elections, both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, the IUML will be an integral part of the UDF.”IUML leaders K M Shaji and M K Muneer, who have strongly opposed any alliance with the CPM, have not yet responded to the development.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE: Induction of IUML Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed, MLA, to the director board of Kerala Bank has created unease within the party, though the displeasure was not expressed by its leaders in public. But posters against Abdul Hameed appeared across Malappuram town on Friday, a day after he assumed the role of a director board member of the bank. The posters, with Abdul Hameed’s image, likened him to Judas who betrayed Christ and called for his expulsion from the party. These posters were also pasted near the Malappuram IUML district committee office, but were later removed by the office staff.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IUML national organising secretary E T Muhammad Basheer said he was not aware of the decision to nominate the party leader to the bank’s board. “Such decisions are normally taken at the state level and are not necessarily discussed with the national committee,” he said. Though Basheer tried to hide his displeasure, it is evident that leaders like him were kept in the dark about an important decision with wider political ramifications. Discussions on social media after Hameed took up the position indicate that a section of IUML workers disapproves of the party leadership’s decision. This discontent arouse because the party has adopted a different stance compared to its past actions, particularly in terms of collaborating with the CPM during protests against the Uniform Civil Code and extending support for Palestine. ‘Cooperation extended solely to coop sector’ The supporters of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama on social media are also taking dig at the IUML. A section of IUML cadre had accused Samastha of taking a soft approach towards the CPM and now it is the turn for the Samastha loyalists to turn the tables on the IUML. Meanwhile, Hameed defended his decision, emphasising that he acted in accordance with the instructions of the party’s top leadership. Hameed and other IUML leaders clarified that the cooperation is extended solely to the cooperative sector and does not imply any alliance or friendship with the CPM or the LDF. P K Basheer, MLA, said the reports suggesting that the IUML is going to associate with the CPM are baseless. The IUML is committed to staying with the UDF. In the upcoming elections, both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, the IUML will be an integral part of the UDF.”IUML leaders K M Shaji and M K Muneer, who have strongly opposed any alliance with the CPM, have not yet responded to the development. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp