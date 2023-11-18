Youth Congress has no group, says Rahul Mamkootathil

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Youth Congress (YC) president-elect Rahul Mamkootathil, who was in Kochi, talks about the organisation and future plans.

The YC election witnessed a tough contest. Did you expect this victory?

I began my political journey 17 years ago as an ordinary worker. Over time, I progressed from being the unit president of KSU to the assembly committee president, University Union Councillor, KSU general secretary and NSUI secretary. I also worked as the mandalam president of the Youth Congress. I had the opportunity to work with former president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and other office-bearers, and interacted with the rank and file of the state. Senior leaders, including the late Oommen Chandy, extended their support and encouraged me to contest. I was confident the workers across the state would support me.

Is Rahul Mamkootathil associated with any group?

I wouldn’t say ‘group’, it is only ‘affiliation’. In an organisation, we are affiliated to all leaders, but we tend to have a closer affiliation to some. I had a close affiliation to the late Oommen Chandy. But that doesn’t affect my activities. All Congress leaders are equally important to the party. If any of them weakens, it will weaken the party, and in turn it affects me.

So you will function above group affiliation...

The Youth Congress should not be associated with any particular leader or group. That’s the shared belief of both party members and supporters. Throughout my time as a Youth Congress functionary, I have always striven to remain unbiased.

Could you elaborate on the statement that YC will act as a corrective force?

The younger generation tends to be more reactive towards the flaws in the system. If any decision goes against public sentiment, especially the youth, we will call for corrective measures. But it is not intended to grab headlines. We will express our concerns and differences only in the party forums concerned.

There are allegations YC is not taking out protests like DYFI when LDF was in opposition.

We will organise agitations. Our protests will be aggressive but we will ensure our protests don’t cause inconvenience to travellers. Our focus is on opposing the anti-people policies of the government through peaceful and democratic means. We believe in the values of democracy, compassion and secularism. We want to make it clear that we are not like the DYFI, and our agitation is different from theirs.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Youth Congress (YC) president-elect Rahul Mamkootathil, who was in Kochi, talks about the organisation and future plans. The YC election witnessed a tough contest. Did you expect this victory? I began my political journey 17 years ago as an ordinary worker. Over time, I progressed from being the unit president of KSU to the assembly committee president, University Union Councillor, KSU general secretary and NSUI secretary. I also worked as the mandalam president of the Youth Congress. I had the opportunity to work with former president Shafi Parambil, MLA, and other office-bearers, and interacted with the rank and file of the state. Senior leaders, including the late Oommen Chandy, extended their support and encouraged me to contest. I was confident the workers across the state would support me. Is Rahul Mamkootathil associated with any group? I wouldn’t say ‘group’, it is only ‘affiliation’. In an organisation, we are affiliated to all leaders, but we tend to have a closer affiliation to some. I had a close affiliation to the late Oommen Chandy. But that doesn’t affect my activities. All Congress leaders are equally important to the party. If any of them weakens, it will weaken the party, and in turn it affects me.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); So you will function above group affiliation... The Youth Congress should not be associated with any particular leader or group. That’s the shared belief of both party members and supporters. Throughout my time as a Youth Congress functionary, I have always striven to remain unbiased. Could you elaborate on the statement that YC will act as a corrective force? The younger generation tends to be more reactive towards the flaws in the system. If any decision goes against public sentiment, especially the youth, we will call for corrective measures. But it is not intended to grab headlines. We will express our concerns and differences only in the party forums concerned. There are allegations YC is not taking out protests like DYFI when LDF was in opposition. We will organise agitations. Our protests will be aggressive but we will ensure our protests don’t cause inconvenience to travellers. Our focus is on opposing the anti-people policies of the government through peaceful and democratic means. We believe in the values of democracy, compassion and secularism. We want to make it clear that we are not like the DYFI, and our agitation is different from theirs. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp