Home States Kerala

Bogus IRCTC website: Man loses Rs 1.39L trying to get train ticket refund in Kerala

Attempts are being made to freeze those accounts to mitigate the money lost and recover the amount.

Published: 19th November 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

IRCTC

The interface of e-Ticketing website. (Photo | IRCTC website)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: A North Paravoor resident who was checking the refund status of a train ticket cancellation has ended up losing Rs 1.39 lakh after falling prey to cyber fraudsters. The North Paravoor police, which registered a case into the incident, suspect the victim was lured to a fake IRCTC website created by the conmen.

Last week, the victim had cancelled a train ticket and was awaiting a refund. To check the refund status, he searched for the IRCTC customer care number on Google and ended up visiting a bogus IRCTC website, a police officer said.

“He contacted the customer care number given on the website. The person who attended the call promised to initiate the ticket cancellation refund procedure soon,” the officer said.

Later, the complainant received a call claiming to be from an executive of IRCTC. The caller promised to help him in expediting the refund. Soon the victim received two links from a WhatsApp number. The links were ticketcancellation.apk and ticketcancellation1.apk. These APK apps are not available on the Google Play Store or IOS App Store.

“Without realising that these were phishing apps, the victim clicked the links and installed them on his mobile phone. After installing these apps, the fraudsters could access entire content in the victim’s mobile phone including OTPs related to bank transfers,” the police officer said.

On November 6, the fraudsters managed to carry out 14 bank transfers from the account of the victim using the phishing apps. Realizing he had lost Rs 1.39 lakh, the victim approached the police on November 10. The police registered a cheating case and launched a probe. 

“The accounts to which the money was transferred are being tracked. Attempts are being made to freeze those accounts to mitigate the money lost and recover the amount. The details of the phone number from which the victim received the links to the apps are also being checked,” he said.

“In most cases, those who dial the numbers that appear first on Google search are being targeted. People should ensure that they take customer care numbers from authentic websites,” the officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bogus IRCTC website train ticket refund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp