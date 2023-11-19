Detention & hefty fines fail to stop ‘Robin’ bus journey in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Posing an open challenge to the state motor vehicles department (MVD), a private contract carrier bus that was seized by RTO authorities twice for violation of permit rules re-launched its service from Pathanamthitta to Coimbatore on Saturday.

Though the bus, operated by Robin Motors, was stopped at four places by RTO authorities, who imposed a fine of Rs 37,000, the vehicle continued its journey and reached its destination at 6pm, around six hours behind schedule. The bus was detained by Tamil Nadu MVD at Chavadi checkpost, in Coimbatore, but was released after paying Rs 70,410. Gireesh, the owner of the bus, said Tamil Nadu MVD collected Rs 65,410 as road tax and Rs 5,000 as fine citing violation of permit rules.

Determined to undermine the resolve to continue the service, the state road transport corporation on Saturday announced a new Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore service. KSRTC has allotted a low-floor bus for the purpose, which will start its service from Pathanamthitta at 4.30 am, 30 minutes ahead of the Robin Motors bus schedule.

Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the bus is operating in violation of rules and the government will take stringent action against such violations. He said a contract carriage can operate only a point-to-point service on the basis of prior booking. Only stage carriers have the right to take passengers from stops on the route.

Started service after obtaining favourable order from HC, says Robin bus owner Gireesh

Unfazed by MVD action, Gireesh, the owner of ‘Robin’, said he started the service after obtaining a favourable order from the Kerala High Court. “The HC has directed MVD not to seize the bus. I will continue the service until the court permits me. MVD officials stopped the bus at five locations and have issued five check reports with the same charges. They have imposed a fine of `35,500 as well. I will submit the check reports before the HC,” he said.

Gireesh alleged that Kerala MVD had urged its counterparts in Tamil Nadu to prevent the vehicle for completing its journey. “The bus was detained at Chavadi check post for around two hours. However, they allowed me to continue the journey after I paid the tax. Officials showed me the messages they received on WhatsApp from Kerala MVD authorities. We will operate the scheduled service on Sunday as well, no matter what,” he said.

Gireesh said he was overwhelmed by the backing he received from the public in Kerala. “Apart from support on social media, people were waiting along the route with garlands and sweets which has boosted my confidence,” he said.

Pathanamthitta RTO (enforcement) N C Ajithkumar said, the bus was operating as a stage carriage, challenging permit rules.

“Buses with all India tourist permit (AITP) can operate only as contract carriages from one point to another based on prior booking. But the Robin Motors bus has been picking up passengers en route, which is a violation of the rules. They have wrongly interpreted the relaxations to the AITP rules. Only buses with stage-carriage permits, and based on the time schedule and routes allotted by the government, can collect passengers from routes based on charges fixed by the government,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Posing an open challenge to the state motor vehicles department (MVD), a private contract carrier bus that was seized by RTO authorities twice for violation of permit rules re-launched its service from Pathanamthitta to Coimbatore on Saturday. Though the bus, operated by Robin Motors, was stopped at four places by RTO authorities, who imposed a fine of Rs 37,000, the vehicle continued its journey and reached its destination at 6pm, around six hours behind schedule. The bus was detained by Tamil Nadu MVD at Chavadi checkpost, in Coimbatore, but was released after paying Rs 70,410. Gireesh, the owner of the bus, said Tamil Nadu MVD collected Rs 65,410 as road tax and Rs 5,000 as fine citing violation of permit rules. Determined to undermine the resolve to continue the service, the state road transport corporation on Saturday announced a new Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore service. KSRTC has allotted a low-floor bus for the purpose, which will start its service from Pathanamthitta at 4.30 am, 30 minutes ahead of the Robin Motors bus schedule. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to reporters in Kasaragod, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the bus is operating in violation of rules and the government will take stringent action against such violations. He said a contract carriage can operate only a point-to-point service on the basis of prior booking. Only stage carriers have the right to take passengers from stops on the route. Started service after obtaining favourable order from HC, says Robin bus owner Gireesh Unfazed by MVD action, Gireesh, the owner of ‘Robin’, said he started the service after obtaining a favourable order from the Kerala High Court. “The HC has directed MVD not to seize the bus. I will continue the service until the court permits me. MVD officials stopped the bus at five locations and have issued five check reports with the same charges. They have imposed a fine of `35,500 as well. I will submit the check reports before the HC,” he said. Gireesh alleged that Kerala MVD had urged its counterparts in Tamil Nadu to prevent the vehicle for completing its journey. “The bus was detained at Chavadi check post for around two hours. However, they allowed me to continue the journey after I paid the tax. Officials showed me the messages they received on WhatsApp from Kerala MVD authorities. We will operate the scheduled service on Sunday as well, no matter what,” he said. Gireesh said he was overwhelmed by the backing he received from the public in Kerala. “Apart from support on social media, people were waiting along the route with garlands and sweets which has boosted my confidence,” he said. Pathanamthitta RTO (enforcement) N C Ajithkumar said, the bus was operating as a stage carriage, challenging permit rules. “Buses with all India tourist permit (AITP) can operate only as contract carriages from one point to another based on prior booking. But the Robin Motors bus has been picking up passengers en route, which is a violation of the rules. They have wrongly interpreted the relaxations to the AITP rules. Only buses with stage-carriage permits, and based on the time schedule and routes allotted by the government, can collect passengers from routes based on charges fixed by the government,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp