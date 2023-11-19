Home States Kerala

Experts in Kerala blame online learning for students’ short attention span 

Arun Surendran, strategic director and principal, Trinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, also echoes the sentiments of Kaikasi. 

Published: 19th November 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

online learning, But parents must have a say in deciding what kind of online learning they want for their children, and how much of it they want.

For representational purposes

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effects of Covid pandemic still lingers in the world as many suffer from post-disease complications even now. The pandemic has also had a profound influence on the lives of students as education shifted online. 

Though it has been more than three years since the pandemic outbreak, academicians say that children are yet to adapt to the classroom mode of learning.

According to experts, the attention span is lesser in students now and there is a lack of enthusiasm and motivation in them. V S Kaikasi, assistant professor, department of English, University of College, who had been nurturing the hidden talents of students and coordinating their participation in various competitions is now a tad bit disappointed due to the lack of enthusiasm on the part of pupils. “The students lack focus in everything now.

They lack concentration and just gaze outside the classroom which is hugely disappointing. We give a few referral books to language students, but they don’t even turn the pages of the books anymore,” says Kaikasi.

Arun Surendran, strategic director and principal, of Trinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, also echoes the sentiments of Kaikasi. 

“I have noticed that a majority of college students are keen to secure a government job these days. They get hold of PSC guides and prepare for the various competitive examinations giving less priority to the regular college curriculum,” Arun told TNIE.

The academicians are also worried about the lack of socializing skills among students. While the students used to engage in conversations with each other in class before the pandemic, they are more attached to their smartphones now. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Experts in Kerala online learning students’ short attention span  pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp