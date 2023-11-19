Experts in Kerala blame online learning for students’ short attention span 

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effects of Covid pandemic still lingers in the world as many suffer from post-disease complications even now. The pandemic has also had a profound influence on the lives of students as education shifted online.

Though it has been more than three years since the pandemic outbreak, academicians say that children are yet to adapt to the classroom mode of learning.

According to experts, the attention span is lesser in students now and there is a lack of enthusiasm and motivation in them. V S Kaikasi, assistant professor, department of English, University of College, who had been nurturing the hidden talents of students and coordinating their participation in various competitions is now a tad bit disappointed due to the lack of enthusiasm on the part of pupils. “The students lack focus in everything now.

They lack concentration and just gaze outside the classroom which is hugely disappointing. We give a few referral books to language students, but they don’t even turn the pages of the books anymore,” says Kaikasi.

Arun Surendran, strategic director and principal, of Trinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, also echoes the sentiments of Kaikasi.

“I have noticed that a majority of college students are keen to secure a government job these days. They get hold of PSC guides and prepare for the various competitive examinations giving less priority to the regular college curriculum,” Arun told TNIE.

The academicians are also worried about the lack of socializing skills among students. While the students used to engage in conversations with each other in class before the pandemic, they are more attached to their smartphones now.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The effects of Covid pandemic still lingers in the world as many suffer from post-disease complications even now. The pandemic has also had a profound influence on the lives of students as education shifted online. Though it has been more than three years since the pandemic outbreak, academicians say that children are yet to adapt to the classroom mode of learning. According to experts, the attention span is lesser in students now and there is a lack of enthusiasm and motivation in them. V S Kaikasi, assistant professor, department of English, University of College, who had been nurturing the hidden talents of students and coordinating their participation in various competitions is now a tad bit disappointed due to the lack of enthusiasm on the part of pupils. “The students lack focus in everything now.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They lack concentration and just gaze outside the classroom which is hugely disappointing. We give a few referral books to language students, but they don’t even turn the pages of the books anymore,” says Kaikasi. Arun Surendran, strategic director and principal, of Trinity College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, also echoes the sentiments of Kaikasi. “I have noticed that a majority of college students are keen to secure a government job these days. They get hold of PSC guides and prepare for the various competitive examinations giving less priority to the regular college curriculum,” Arun told TNIE. The academicians are also worried about the lack of socializing skills among students. While the students used to engage in conversations with each other in class before the pandemic, they are more attached to their smartphones now. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp