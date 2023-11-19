Kerala CM Pinarayi aims for UDF rift as cabinet on wheels rolls out

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The LDF government’s massive public outreach programme, ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, got off to a colourful start at the Paivalike Higher Secondary School near Manjeshwar on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues.

Though Nava Kerala Sadas is designed to be a platform for people to present their grievances directly to the government, the political content in the chief minister’s speech was too pronounced to be ignored. Pinarayi referred to the Palestine-Israel war, and taunted the Congress for ‘forcing’ the IUML to boycott the Sadas.

The CM and ministers will tour all 140 assembly constituencies in a modified bus over 36 days, interact with people and receive their complaints. Special counters were arranged at the inauguration venue for the public to submit their complaints on Saturday. On Sunday, the CM and ministers will tour Kasaragod, Udma, Kanhangad and Thrikkarippur assembly constituencies.

Pinarayi said the country is passing through a critical phase as the democratic and secular ideals practised over the years are being threatened. “This has affected the whole country,”he said.

“When a majority of the nations have come out in support of Palestine over the ongoing battle between Palestine and Israel, India had taken a stand supporting Israel,” he said. “Innocent children and women are getting killed. Attacks are unleashed on hospitals, where helpless people are killed,” he said.

‘India’s federal nature being challenged’

“Despite such cruelties being unleashed on the Palestine people, our government decided to support Israel,” said Pinarayi. “The Modi government took such a stand as the BJP could easily strike a chord with Israel. The Centre’s stand would make India ashamed before the world,” said the chief minister.

Pinarayi criticised the economic policy of the Modi government. He also trained his guns on the Congress, saying the party cannot come out against the wrong policies of the Union government as they follow the same policy.

“The federal nature of the country is being challenged as the state government is denied around Rs 57,000 crore, which could be used for the development and welfare of the people,” he said.

The chief minister said though the UDF has decided to keep away from Nava Kerala Sadas programmes, the people have embraced this “people-friendly initiative” of the government.

“The Muslim League MLA of Manjeshwar should have been here. Unfortunately, he had to follow the decisions imposed on him by the UDF leadership to abstain from this programme. It should be noted that it was not the decision of his party’s leadership,” the chief minister said, attempting to drive a wedge between the Muslim League and the Congress.

Pinarayi also criticised the media for spreading ‘fake news’ about the luxury bus arranged for ministers to travel through the constituencies.

Revenue Minister K Rajan presided over the meeting. Apart from the ministers, chief secretary V Venu, district panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan and Kasaragod Collector K Inbasekar were present on the dais.

