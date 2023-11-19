Kerala CM takes a dig at media

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The media has been trying to take the sheen out of the initiative of the government. Though they have tried many things, the people didn’t bite the bait. It was then that the media jumped onto the subject of ‘Luxury bus’, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was referring to the stories published in the media regarding the extravaganza over the bus specially brought from Bengaluru.

“I wondered what luxury is there in this bus, as I have looked again and again,” he said amid applause and cheers from the audience. I have a request to my friends in the media. Aren’t we having a good relationship? he said in jest.

“You all should get into the bus and take a look,” he said. Revenue Minister K Rajan, who presided over the function, too, criticised the media for spreading false news regarding the bus arranged for the CM and other ministers to travel to the venues of Nava Kerala Sadas across the state.

“If we travel in a bus the congestion on the roads in connection with the vehicles of ministers could be avoided. And there is nothing luxurious in this bus,” he said.

