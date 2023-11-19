KPL 11th edition set to kick off on November 25

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Football frenzy is set to hit fever pitch in the state as the 11th edition of the Kerala Premier Football League (KPL) gears up for kickoff on November 25. With 20 teams, Kerala Football Association (KFA) officials are enthusiastic about the upcoming tournament.

The participating teams have been split into two groups, each comprising 10 teams. The initial round will see teams competing in a single-leg format within their respective groups. The top three teams from each group will advance to the ‘Super 6’ stage, which will also follow a single-leg format. The top four teams from this stage will secure their spots in the knockout semi-finals. The grand final will also be a single-leg affair.

A total of 108 matches are scheduled across two venues: Malappuram Kottapadi Stadium and Kannur Jawahar Municipal Stadium. The league matches, expected to conclude by January, will offer a captivating spectacle for football enthusiasts.

In addition to KPL, the KFA will organise a parallel league for women. The Kerala Women’s League (KWL) is slated to commence on December 5 and culminate by January 28, 2024.

Seven teams are set to compete in the KWL, which will follow a league knockout format. The winner of the Kerala Women’s League will earn the opportunity to participate in the 2nd division IWL, organised by the All India Football Federation.

