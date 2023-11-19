Home States Kerala

Man held for duping Guruvayur native of Rs 20L in Kerala

Suresh sent the man a message on the app offering part-time jobs which can be done from home.

Published: 19th November 2023

Suresh Advani

Accused Suresh Advani

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Cyber Crime wing of the Thrissur City police on Saturday arrested a Maharashtra native for allegedly swindling Rs 20 lakh from a Guruvayur native by offering him a part-time job. 

Suresh Advani, 30, of Vardha Dhayal Nagar in Maharashtra, got in touch with the victim through messaging app ‘Telegram’. Suresh sent the man a message on the app offering part-time jobs that can be done from home.

Thinking the message was genuine, the victim clicked on the link provided in the message and started chatting with the trickster. In the name of completing several jobs, the person at the other end sought money from the victim, which he provided through multiple online transactions.

Though the company offered a remuneration of Rs 15,600 for completing each job, all he got in return was Rs 3,600. As per the complaint lodged with the police, the victim lost a total of Rs 19,92,400.

