MCH sexual assault case: Five women staff transferred

They threatened victim to change her statement and were on suspension

Published: 19th November 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 11:32 AM

Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Five women employees who tried to influence a woman who was sexually assaulted at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and later on resorted to threatening her have been transferred to other districts. Shaima, Shanuja, Praseetha, Shiny and Asiya, who had been under suspension, are the employees who faced disciplinary action.  

The director of the medical education department has passed the order transferring Shaima, Shanuja and Praseetha to Thrissur and Shiny and Asiya to Kottayam. M Saseendran, a Grade I attender at the MCH, allegedly molested a female patient admitted to the ICU for thyroid surgery on March 18 this year.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Saseendran was arrested and subsequently, dismissed from service. Later, the victim and the nursing officer who testified against Saseendran lodged a complaint with the police and the hospital authorities that five women employees at the MCH threatened them to change their statement given against the attender. 

Based on this, Grade I attendants Asiya and Shiny, Grade II attendants Shaima and Shanuja, and nursing assistant Praseetha were suspended pending inquiry by the director of the medical education department as per the instruction of Health Minister Veena George. 

Meanwhile, an attempt from the department to lift the suspension of the five erring employees was dropped after it became a controversy. Their suspension period was extended later.

