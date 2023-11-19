P Abdul Hameed in Kerala Bank board; IUML in catch-22

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The appointment of IUML MLA and party Malappuram general secretary, P Abdul Hameed, to the director board of Kerala Bank has put the leadership in a catch-22 situation. The party is grappling with the task of explaining its stance to workers at the grassroots level.

Despite the clarification provided by party general secretary, P M A Salam, on Saturday, assuring that the IUML will remain in the UDF, confusion prevails among party workers regarding the new stance by the state leadership. Not only for party workers but also for others, it is challenging to comprehend Salam’s statement that the party will continue the legal battle against the merger of the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank with the Kerala Bank, even as Abdul Hameed holds a prominent position as the director board member of the Kerala Bank.

“If the IUML succeeds in the case, we will make an appropriate decision at that time,” Salam said.

IUML sources said that the new stance has created confusion among party workers. An MYL leader in Malappuram said, “Many party workers are profoundly affected by the decision of the party leadership. Some of them had contacted me to convey their disappointment regarding the leadership’s new stance.

The MYL has already planned a campaign titled ‘Youth March’ against the perceived misrule of the Kerala government, scheduled to be held from December 1 to 20. The recent stance on the Kerala Bank issue has contributed to the confusion among party workers as they prepare for the upcoming protest. The explanations from the leadership may not go down well with the party workers.”

While responding to queries from reporters about the dissatisfaction expressed by the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Communist Marxist Party (CMP), P M A Salam also mentioned that the IUML is ready to discuss the matter in the UDF if Abdul Hameed’s position on the director board of the Kerala Bank contradicts the policies of the UDF. “If it goes against the policy of the UDF, we will address the matter within the UDF,” he said, adding that we should also verify the details of members from other parties within the UDF who hold positions in government boards and organisations.

On Saturday, the party leadership also faced challenges in explaining why an article by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appeared in the IUML’s mouthpiece promoting the Nava Kerala Sadas. The article further contributed to confusion among the workers.

However, Salam defended the decision, citing the responsibilities of a newspaper. “As a newspaper, it is obligated to publish articles from both the chief minister and even the prime minister. Just below the chief minister’s article, there is another piece that criticises Nava Kerala Sadas,” Salam said.

