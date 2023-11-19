Home States Kerala

Season is on but safety of pilgrims remains a big risk on Sabarimala roads

However, due to delays in releasing the funds from the KRSA, the recommended remedial measures remain on paper.

Published: 19th November 2023 08:16 AM

Sabarimala pilgrim centre at Kochi airport

KOTTAYAM:   As the Mandala - Makaravilakku season at Sabarimala temple commenced on Friday, the safety of the pilgrims appears to be at risk with safety measures along roads leading to Sabarimala going for a toss. Despite conducting a road safety survey prior to the pilgrimage season, the authorities have failed to take any steps to prevent potential accidents during the season.

In response to the increasing number of accidents involving Sabarimala pilgrims and in accordance with the Kerala High Court’s directive, a Safe Road Survey Audit was conducted jointly by the MVD, PWD, and NATPAC, along with other departments such as Forest, Revenue, and Police.

As per the report of the survey audit, which was submitted to the government in October by Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta enforcement wings of the MVD, a total of 134 accident-prone spots were identified on the roads leading to Sabarimala through these districts.

The survey report also outlined a series of remedial measures that should be implemented before the start of the pilgrimage season, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.36 crore to be funded by the Kerala Road Safety Authority (KRSA). However, due to delays in releasing the funds from the KRSA, the recommended remedial measures remain on paper.

A top official from the MVD stated, “The reports and estimates have been submitted to the government, and the process of sanctioning the funds is currently underway. We expect the funds to be released within the next few days.”

Comments

