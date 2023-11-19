Student assaulted by seniors at Polytechnic College in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case against 20 students of Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, for allegedly ragging and brutally assaulting a first-year student inside a classroom.

The college principal has suspended four of the accused students after receiving a complaint from the victim. The incident took place on Tuesday during the lunch break. G Anoop, a first-year instrumentation student and a native of Chenkal, is the victim. He is under treatment at an ayurveda hospital after getting primary treatment from the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara.

The suspended students are Ebin, Adityan, Anandu, and Kiran. All of them are SFI activists, and they are directly involved in the incident. The police have registered a case based on a complaint by the principal. As per the complaint, Anoop sustained injuries to his head, abdomen, and genitals. The hospital sources said his condition is stable now.

There are also reports that the relatives of the accused students are exerting pressure on Anoop’s parents to withdraw the complaint.

Meanwhile, the police have ruled out the involvement of student union politics in the incident.

“We have registered a case on ragging and simple hurt. The accused students will soon be summoned to the police station, and their statements will be recorded. Further action will be taken after recording the statements,” said R Sajeev, Neyyattinkara sub-inspector of police.

