Sweden, Norway & Ireland among emerging job markets for Keralites  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A host of countries including Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Qatar, and UAE are among the emerging job markets that Keralites are most keen to migrate to, a recent survey said. A study conducted by Norka-Roots, in conjunction with IIM Kozhikode, observed that future migration patterns are mostly based on specific skill sets required for each destination.

Skilled professionals such as IT experts, healthcare professionals, engineers, and researchers may seek job opportunities in the UAE, Canada, Australia, and European nations. Similarly, an increase in remote work opportunities will also add to Keralites working for global companies. Students pursuing higher education abroad may explore employment opportunities in those countries in the academic and research fields, the study found.

Countries with ongoing infrastructure and construction projects, including the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, may continue to attract skilled tradesmen like electricians, plumbers, and carpenters. Those countries with ageing populations like Canada, Australia, and European nations will provide sustained demand for healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers from the state. Changes in migration policies, including ease of work and residential permits, would impact migration patterns.

Reverse trends

A slew of other factors including political and economic stability, and environmental and climate change, too, could impact migration. The survey also pointed at the possibility of return migration and reverse brain drain as it found that a few Keralites who had work exposure at the global level may choose to return to the state and contribute to its development.

The survey also identified the most required skill sets required for job seekers. While there would be specific skill requirements, there are some overarching skills valued across job markets. These include digital literacy, tech skills, remote work capabilities, cross-cultural communication, critical thinking & problem-solving, emotional intelligence, soft skills, language proficiency, innovative thinking and analytical skills.

The survey was conducted with two sample sets. While the first one with 505 respondents, consisted of individuals who had migrated to different countries for employment or entrepreneurship, the second set had respondents based on demographic distribution. A total of 1,080 people from various age groups and differing marital status responded in this category.

