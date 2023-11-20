Bihari labourer in Kerala may face murder charges after robbery victim dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Manoj Shahu, 29, from Bihar, may face murder charges in Kerala after a 78-year-old individual, who had been undergoing treatment following an assault by the migrant worker, died on Monday morning.

The deceased is identified as Badharudheen from Chowara near Aluva.

Shahu allegedly assaulted Badharudheen after intruding into the victim's house for robbery on August 7 around 11.30 p.m. The Bihar native is accused of having attacked the elderly person with a wooden rod while the victim was asleep at his house.

Badharudheen, who suffered severe fractures in his jaw and head, was admitted to Amrita Hospital. It was only a few days ago that he was discharged from the hospital. He was an ex-serviceman, and later worked as a security guard at public sector telecom company BSNL.

Meanwhile, the police are awaiting the medical report to ascertain whether the assault resulted in the death.

"The migrant worker was already remanded to custody. Although he was 78 years old, he was healthy. Following the assault by the migrant worker, his condition worsened.

"We are awaiting the medical and autopsy reports to ascertain the reason for the death. If the death is proven to be a result of the assault, a murder case will be filed against the accused," said the Nedumbassery police, where the case has been registered.

