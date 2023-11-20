Hike in internship duration for BTech students at Kerala's Abdul Kalam Technological University 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University’s (KTU) decision to amend its regulations allowing long term internship of four to six months for BTech students is aimed at making the course more job-centric and industry-oriented, said a senior official of the varsity.

One of the major advantages of the long term internship is that students will be able to get sufficient industry exposure, thereby, boosting their placement prospects. The students will also be able to convert the internship report into their final year project. Currently, the regulations permit final year BTech students to do internship for a maximum period of 56 days between the seventh and eighth semesters.

“Following a feedback from the industry that a meaningful internship needs longer duration, it was extended to four to six months. Besides, the lack of a long term internship option was adversely affecting placement prospects of many students,” said the official

As per the amended regulations, a student with a minimum score of 6.5 CGPA can apply for internship on completion of the seventh semester examinations. Students can opt for internship in central or state Public Sector Units, government departments or private sector.

However, students opting for internship from private sector should have a minimum monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Students can settle for a lesser amount as monthly stipend only after obtaining special permission from the university.

Students who want to cut short the internship will be given the option to do so within two weeks of joining. They can apply for cancellation of internship and permission to join regular classes. Colleges have been directed to take a decision on such applications after properly assessing the reasons for withdrawal from the internship.

JOB-CENTRIC SHIFT

Long term internship of 4-6 months for BTech students, who score 6.5 CGPA and above

Currently, BTech students have option for internship of up to 56 days between semesters 7 and 8

Colleges to offer online or special classes in 8th semester to make up for lack of attendance

Students who want to cut short the internship to have the option of exiting within two weeks of joining and attend regular classes

