Home States Kerala

Kerala govt officer suspended for holding prayer to remove 'negative energy' from office 

Sources close to the official said the action against her was taken without hearing her or responding to the explanation she had given in respect of the incident which occurred in September.

Published: 20th November 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Krishna Teja. (File Photo)

Thrissur district collector Krishna Teja had ordered a probe into the incident. (File Photo)

By PTI

THRISSUR: A Kerala government official has been suspended following a department-level probe into a complaint claiming that a prayer was conducted at her office here to remove "negative energy" from there.

The officer -- K A Bindu -- confirmed receipt of the suspension order dated November 16.

"I was on leave on November 18. When I came to the office today (November 20), I received the suspension order. It says I am suspended with immediate effect. Therefore, I am leaving now," Bindu, the Thrissur District Child Protection Officer, told PTI.

Sources close to the official said the action against her was taken without hearing her or responding to the explanation she had given in respect of the incident which occurred in September.

They said that the prayer was held at around 5.30 pm after office hours and therefore, the functioning of the department was not affected in any way.

Sources also said there was some work-related stress and tension and when a seminarian said that chanting a few verses would resolve the issue, permission was given for that. But it was done after the office hours at around 5.30 pm, they said. 

They added that the action against her has been taken by accepting what the complainant and other staff had to say and without hearing her side regarding the incident.

The office sources also said that the complaint was made by a former staff of the office who had left service on November 7.

The sources said that according to the officer she has only helped that former staff member and that she has not given any reason for anyone to hold any ill-will against her.

District Collector Krishna Teja had on November 11 ordered a probe by the sub-collector into the incident and sought a report.

The order of suspension followed that.

According to TV news channels, a contract employee of the same office wore a ceremonial Christian robe on the day of the incident and held a prayer allegedly upon the direction of the head of that office.

When the Collector came to know about the incident from the media, he immediately ordered an inquiry.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Negative Energy

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Murali

    Evangelization started affecting even government offices. It extended its wings in all the areas. Very unfortunate. Hindus should awake
    19 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp