People have embraced Nava Kerala Sadas, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Terming the huge turnout at the inaugural session of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod as an indication of the popularity of the LDF government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that people have already embraced the people-friendly initiative.

Thousands of people had thronged the Paivalike GHSS, which hosted the Nava Kerala Sadas of Majeshwar constituency, on Saturday, he pointed out. “Though the opposition has been trying everything to topple the Nava Kerala Sadas, the people have rejected the combined effort of the opposition and the media,” he told reporters ahead of the Nava Kerala Sadas programmes of the day.

Though the state government has achieved a lot, the government continues to grapple with financial constraints because of the attitude taken by the Union government, which is destroying the federal nature of our country, he said.

“Under these circumstances, the Opposition should have stood by the government in the fight against the Union government. Unfortunately, they have taken this opportunity to settle political scores,” the chief minister said.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to protect democracy and take alternate means to attain that goal when some people try to hide the real issues that have to be discussed in society and want to set their own agenda to make political gains. “Nava Kerala Sadas aims to fulfil this responsibility too and it would become more evident during the days to come,” Pinarayi said.

Venues & plaints

The event of Kasaragod constituency was held at Chengala panchayat stadium at Nayanmarmoola, with the officials receiving 3,451 complaints from the public

The Udma constituency programme was held at the Chattanchal HSS Ground, receiving 3,733 complaints.

In Kanhangad, the Nava Kerala Sadas was held at the Durga HSS

NH66 works

On the expansion of NH66, the CM said work is progressing at high speed, and that it would be completed by 2025 in the state

