Row as IUML leader attends Nava Kerala Sadas event

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the UDF, Muslim League state council member N A Aboobacker defied the front’s call to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas and shared the dais with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kasaragod district.

Aboobacker, the Naimarmoola ward committee president in Chengala panchayat, attended the ‘Prabhatha Sangamam’ organised as part of the state government’s public outreach programme on Sunday and was offered a seat next to the CM. Aboobacker is also the treasurer of CH Centre and a businessman in Kasaragod.

However, Aboobacker said no political motive should be assigned to his participation. “Naimarmoola is the area I represent. It faces various issues, particularly concerning NH development and education. My attendance at the event was motivated by the need to address these issues. I took the opportunity to draw the CM’s attention to the concerns in our locality,” he said.

Aboobacker not a leader of IUML, says P M A Salam

“I also submitted a memorandum highlighting these matters,” Aboobacker said. IUML Kasaragod general secretary Abdul Rahman said Aboobacker attended the event, disregarding the directives of both the IUML state leadership and the UDF. “The directive from the IUML state committee to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas applies to all party members.

Any action against Aboobacker will be taken after a thorough examination of the report to be submitted by the Chengala panchayat committee,” Abdul Rahman said. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said in Malappuram that Aboobacker is not a leader of the party. Salam said the official stand of the party is to stay away from all the programmes held as part of Nava Kerala Sadas.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Kasaragod, Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress leadership’s decision not to associate with the Sadas is becoming a problem for UDF MLAs. “The family members of UDF MLAs are likely to ask them as to why they are not attending the programmes,” he said. Asked whether the Congress is exerting pressure on the IUML, he said the MLAs in the UDF are in a difficult situation because of the thoughtless decision of the Congress leadership in Kerala.

On the issue of IUML leader getting inducted as the director board member of Kerala Bank, Pinarayi said there is nothing surprising in the development. “Had the state cooperative bank system continued , IUML could have elected a representative from Malappuram district. What happened is only a continuation of that,” he said.

Pinarayi said a large number of women took part in the inaugural function of the Sadas at Paivalike as they are contended with the steps taken by the government for the security of woman and children. He cited the example of the arrest and the speedy trial in the case related to the rape and murder of a five-year-old child in Aluva.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the UDF, Muslim League state council member N A Aboobacker defied the front’s call to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas and shared the dais with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kasaragod district. Aboobacker, the Naimarmoola ward committee president in Chengala panchayat, attended the ‘Prabhatha Sangamam’ organised as part of the state government’s public outreach programme on Sunday and was offered a seat next to the CM. Aboobacker is also the treasurer of CH Centre and a businessman in Kasaragod. However, Aboobacker said no political motive should be assigned to his participation. “Naimarmoola is the area I represent. It faces various issues, particularly concerning NH development and education. My attendance at the event was motivated by the need to address these issues. I took the opportunity to draw the CM’s attention to the concerns in our locality,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aboobacker not a leader of IUML, says P M A Salam “I also submitted a memorandum highlighting these matters,” Aboobacker said. IUML Kasaragod general secretary Abdul Rahman said Aboobacker attended the event, disregarding the directives of both the IUML state leadership and the UDF. “The directive from the IUML state committee to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas applies to all party members. Any action against Aboobacker will be taken after a thorough examination of the report to be submitted by the Chengala panchayat committee,” Abdul Rahman said. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said in Malappuram that Aboobacker is not a leader of the party. Salam said the official stand of the party is to stay away from all the programmes held as part of Nava Kerala Sadas. Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Kasaragod, Pinarayi Vijayan said the Congress leadership’s decision not to associate with the Sadas is becoming a problem for UDF MLAs. “The family members of UDF MLAs are likely to ask them as to why they are not attending the programmes,” he said. Asked whether the Congress is exerting pressure on the IUML, he said the MLAs in the UDF are in a difficult situation because of the thoughtless decision of the Congress leadership in Kerala. On the issue of IUML leader getting inducted as the director board member of Kerala Bank, Pinarayi said there is nothing surprising in the development. “Had the state cooperative bank system continued , IUML could have elected a representative from Malappuram district. What happened is only a continuation of that,” he said. Pinarayi said a large number of women took part in the inaugural function of the Sadas at Paivalike as they are contended with the steps taken by the government for the security of woman and children. He cited the example of the arrest and the speedy trial in the case related to the rape and murder of a five-year-old child in Aluva. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp