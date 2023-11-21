Home States Kerala

After trying a 'professional look' for eight years, Kerala State Transport Corporation crew to don Khaki again

The khaki uniform will also be applicable for station masters, vehicle supervisors.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Khaki uniform will be reintroduced for KSRTC drivers and conductors after a gap of eight years. In the wake of demands from employees’ unions for colour change in attire, the state-run transport utility has issued an order on the new uniform pattern for different sections of employees.

At present, male drivers and conductors wear sky blue shirt and navy blue pants while women sport sky blue churidar and navy blue overcoat. As per the new order, men will switch to khaki half sleeve shirt and khaki pants and women will sport khaki coloured churidar and sleeveless overcoat. The pockets will sport KSRTC emblem and a plate with name and Permanent Employee Number of the staff will also be part of the uniform.

The khaki uniform will also be applicable for station masters, vehicle supervisors. Inspectors will also shift to khaki but will don safari suit. However, the blue uniform will continue for staff of the mechanical section. In 2015, KSRTC had switched from khaki to blue uniform for drivers and conductors to bring a new and professional look to the workforce.

