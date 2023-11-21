Home States Kerala

Ashtamudi lake in line for water metro service

Earnest said that apart from attracting tourists, the water metro will provide easy connectivity to Kundra IT park and nearby panchayats. 

Published: 21st November 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - The Kochi Water Metro. (Photo | EPS)

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by its success in Kochi, Water Metro is exploring the possibility of introducing its operations on Ashtamudi lake. The ferry service is proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala. 

Kochi Water Metro and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) officials said the three routes are suitable for the service. The move follows Kollam corporation’s request urging Kochi Water Metro to consider these routes.

“A pre-feasibility study was conducted a couple of months ago in association with Natpac and Water Metro officials. The report said Ashtamudi lake is suitable for the service and mooted the first phase between Kollam Boat Jetty and Munroe Island. We have written to the chief minister, local self-government minister and finance minister on the proposal,” said Prasanna Earnest, Kollam mayor.

Earnest said that apart from attracting tourists, the water metro will provide easy connectivity to Kundra IT park and nearby panchayats. “After discussions with officials and in the council, it was estimated that Rs 97 crore will be required to commission the first phase, including procuring three ferries and construction of two terminals,” she said. 

‘Ashtamudi lake is very conducive for service’

A second route has been planned from Kollam to Alappuzha, via Azheekal, and a third route to Varkala via the Kollam canal. “Kollam canal renovation is nearing completion. This will make the channel navigable, and connect Varkala,” Earnest said.

Explaining the advantages of operating the service on the Ashtamudi, Sajan John, general manager of Kochi Water Metro, said that compared to the Kochi backwaters, the water body has natural depth, is pollution-free, and is calmer. 

“Ashtamudi lake is very conducive for the service. Our initial assessment is that it is feasible. However, a study has been initiated that will look into transport integration,” he added.

Three routes

The ferry service is proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala.  A pre-feasibility study was conducted a couple of months ago in association with Natpac and Water Metro officials

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashtamudi Lake Kollam Alappuzha Varkala Kochi Water Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp