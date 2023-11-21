Ashtamudi lake in line for water metro service

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by its success in Kochi, Water Metro is exploring the possibility of introducing its operations on Ashtamudi lake. The ferry service is proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala.

Kochi Water Metro and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) officials said the three routes are suitable for the service. The move follows Kollam corporation’s request urging Kochi Water Metro to consider these routes.

“A pre-feasibility study was conducted a couple of months ago in association with Natpac and Water Metro officials. The report said Ashtamudi lake is suitable for the service and mooted the first phase between Kollam Boat Jetty and Munroe Island. We have written to the chief minister, local self-government minister and finance minister on the proposal,” said Prasanna Earnest, Kollam mayor.

Earnest said that apart from attracting tourists, the water metro will provide easy connectivity to Kundra IT park and nearby panchayats. “After discussions with officials and in the council, it was estimated that Rs 97 crore will be required to commission the first phase, including procuring three ferries and construction of two terminals,” she said.

‘Ashtamudi lake is very conducive for service’

A second route has been planned from Kollam to Alappuzha, via Azheekal, and a third route to Varkala via the Kollam canal. “Kollam canal renovation is nearing completion. This will make the channel navigable, and connect Varkala,” Earnest said.

Explaining the advantages of operating the service on the Ashtamudi, Sajan John, general manager of Kochi Water Metro, said that compared to the Kochi backwaters, the water body has natural depth, is pollution-free, and is calmer.

“Ashtamudi lake is very conducive for the service. Our initial assessment is that it is feasible. However, a study has been initiated that will look into transport integration,” he added.

Three routes

The ferry service is proposed to be operated on three routes: Munroe Island, Alappuzha and Varkala. A pre-feasibility study was conducted a couple of months ago in association with Natpac and Water Metro officials

