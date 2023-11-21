Home States Kerala

Cash-for-judgment: Kerala HC drops further action on Saiby’s plea

Published: 21st November 2023 08:39 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Monday closed further proceedings in the petition filed by advocate Saiby Jose Kidangoor seeking to quash the FIR registered for allegedly accepting exorbitant fees from clients on the pretext of bribing judges to obtain a favourable judgment. 

Justice K Babu issued the order after recording the submission of the government pleader that the police had completed the probe and submitted a final report under Section 173 of CrPC stating further action was dropped. A copy of the report was also produced before the court. 

The court examined the report and said that the writ petition had become infructuous. The counsel appearing for the petitioner sought a directive to the special judge to consider the final report in a time-bound manner. 

The court directed the special judge to consider the final report according to the law within two months from the date of production of a certified copy of the judgment.

The special judge may consider the application that may be submitted by the petitioner for getting copies of the report and other documents as per law, said the court.

