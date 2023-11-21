Chennithala slams Kerala govt's ‘bus extravagance’ over Nava Kerala Sadas events

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Controversy continues unabated over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues using a specially-designed bus for the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programmes. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has now come out with statistics to prove that Rs 12.60 lakh would have been enough for car trips, instead of spending Rs 1 crore on a luxury bus.

“If Pinarayi and his ministers travel by car, and if they travel 3,000km at Rs 20 per km, the total expenses would come to Rs 12.60 lakh. Nava Kerala Sadas has become a damp squib aimed at garnering votes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” Chennithala said.

Meanwhile, responding to Pinarayi’s request to the Opposition to correct their stand of boycotting the Nava Kerala Sadas, UDF convener M M Hassan said they will intensify their opposition.

Chennithala also alleged, “Forty-five cars belonging to officials are accompanying the luxury bus which is nothing but extravagance.”

