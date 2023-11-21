CPI leader and former MLA R Ramachandran passes away at 62

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPI leader and former Karunagappally MLA R Ramachandran, aged 62, passed away on Tuesday after battling a liver-related ailment at a private hospital in the city. The cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow at his residence in Karunagappally.

A prominent leader of the CPI, the second largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, in the southern Kollam district, Ramachandran represented Karunagapally constituency in the state assembly during the period 2016-2021.

Though he unsuccessfully contested in the last assembly election, he had been active in the party's organisational work.

Ramachandran was also serving as a member of the CPI state council.

He also served as the chairman of the state-run SIDCO and as a vice president in the district panchayat in the earlier years.

He is survived by his wife Priyadarshani and daughter Deepa Chandran.

Senior CPI(M) leader and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal condoled Ramachandran's demise.

