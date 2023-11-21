If Opposition speaks politics, we will too: Kerala CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Lashing out at the Opposition for its “destructive stand” on the Nava Kerala Sadas (NKS), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said it was the Opposition’s negative attitude that was forcing the government to reply politically to the criticism.

Pinarayi, who was speaking to reporters in Payyannur ahead of the Nava Kerala Sadas event in the assembly constituency on Monday, termed the NKS an official programme. “The CM and other ministers are participating in the programme as government’s representatives, not as LDF spokespersons.”

Pinarayi said: “It is the Opposition’s destructive stand that forces us to speak politics. When they level allegations, we give replies. This will continue if they keep trying to take the shine off the initiative.”

“Had the Opposition cooperated with NKS, through which the government is reaching out to people of the state, we would not have been forced to speak politics,” he said, adding, “When they speak politics, we will do it too.”

Taking a swipe at the Opposition which alleged that NKS was the brainchild of a PR agency, the CM said people who have mortgaged their intelligence with PR agencies can say anything.

“Those criticising NKS should see the turnout at every venue. Officials are asked to collect complaints as representatives of ministers because the programmes will take a long time to conclude if the ministers themselves collect the complaints,” he said.

Saying NKS had already become hugely popular, the CM said on Kasaragod, where the event concluded on Sunday, 14,232 complaints were received from five constituencies. He said the number of counters at each venue has now been increased from seven to 20.

On LIFE Mission, the CM said out of 1,41,257 houses, work on of 15,518 was over. “The progress is a befitting reply to those trying to spread fake news about the scheme,” said Pinarayi, adding that each hurdle faced in implementing the project will be taken up seriously as the government “wants to secure shelter for every citizen.”

“The Centre imposes strong conditions while granting support for PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), like placing a board in front of a finished house claiming the person is a PMAY beneficiary. This is unacceptable as it will question an individual’s pride,” said the CM.

He claimed that the project would have finished sooner had the Centre not blocked the flow of funds to the state. “By blocking the fund and imposing unnecessary conditions, the Union government is trying to topple the project. It is the government’s responsibility to provide houses to people. Everyone should be able to shoulder the responsibility,” he said.

“The government will overcome whatever difficulties it faces in implementing LIFE Mission and will not back out,” he said. On Monday, NKS events were held at Payyannur, Kalliasserri, Taliparamba and Irikkur constituencies.

