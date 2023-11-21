Kozhikode native owns ‘Robin’, say reports

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Contrary to popular perception that the controversial bus, Robin, belongs to Gireesh, reports have surfaced saying that Kozhikode native K Kishore is the real owner of the vehicle.

The registration certificate and the permit of the bus are in the name of Kishore, who has given a power of attorney to Gireesh to operate the contract carriage, reports said. However, MVD has refused to reveal the name of the original owner citing privacy rules.

Pledging support to Gireesh, Kishore told a news channel that he has handed over four of his buses to him through power of attorney. He said he would hand over more buses.

Meanwhile, the service of the bus was disrupted on Monday after the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) seized it for violating the Motor Vehicle Act. The bus is in the custody of TN MVD in Coimbatore and the owner is waiting to get the bus released.

Former transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar said the bus owner should approach the court and obtain a permit to conduct service.

“If the court permits, nobody will disrupt the service. Now, the owner is creating unnecessary controversies,” said the Pathanapuram MLA.

Officials of Pathanamthitta RTO said the bus is now under the custody of the TN Motor Vehicles Department. “If the bus conducts service again violating the Act, we will initiate action against the owner,” they said.

