Take Thiruvananthapuram, give another seat: CPI to CPM

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, initial discussions on party seats, winning possibilities and candidate selection have begun in the CPI. Of the four seats the party is likely to contest — Thiruvananthapuram, Mavelikkara, Thrissur and Wayanad — the CPI would focus more on Mavelikkara and Thrissur considering its organisational strength there.

A section in the party is keen to exchange the Thiruvananthapuram seat with the CPM and get another seat in any of the party strongholds. However, the latter is not keen on the same.

“The possibility of exchanging the seat for one with better prospects is being considered. However the CPM is of the view that the current seat-sharing structure need not be disturbed now, as there will be major revisions from the next polls after the 2026 delimitation,” said sources. Shashi Tharoor has won three consecutive terms from Thiruvananthapuram since 2009.

In the case of Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad - where Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi are the sitting MPs - the CPI is foreseeing a tough fight.

Both the party and the LDF have started organisational activities in the four constituencies. “Party committees of CPM and the CPI have been formed. Once the CM’s campaign concludes, the Left will run into an election mode. By then the decision on seat-sharing will be finalised,” said a senior party leader.

Meanwhile the health issues of party state secretary Kanam Rajendran — who led the CPI campaigning in the recent elections — could prove to be a headache for the CPI on the campaign front.

There are indications that the CPI may consider entrusting the charge of party campaigning in the election, with some other senior leader.

Currently a few leaders including assistant secretaries E Chandrasekharan and P P Suneer, in addition to national executive member Prakash Babu and national council member Sathyan Mokeri function as part of the party centre in the state capital.

CPI central secretariat member Binoy Viswam is another senior leader, who could be considered to lead party campaigning.

