Travancore Cements to sell land in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In an effort to overcome its financial crisis, the cash-strapped public sector undertaking (PSU) Travancore Cements in Kottayam, will sell its land at Vazhakkala near Kakkanad in Ernakulam. Following a decision taken during a recent company management meeting, a global e-tender was issued for the sale of the 113 ares (2.79 acres) of land.

The management aims to generate maximum funds through the sale, which will help settle various liabilities.

The authorities said immediate liabilities can be settled through the sale, allowing the resumption of white cement production after paying off dues to raw material suppliers. “We anticipate that by settling all debts to suppliers and former employees’ retirement benefits, we can secure a fair working capital. With strict financial discipline, we can return to normalcy, as Travancore Cements’ products are in high demand nationwide,” said firm chairman Babu Joseph.

Currently, the company manufactures white cement and wall putty under the brand name Vembanad.

However, due to mounting debts, contractors have ceased supplying clinker, a crucial raw material, resulting in the suspension of white cement production. Wall putty production continues at a reduced volume.

Lack of working capital has severely impacted production, leading to a three-month delay in salary payments to employees. Additionally, the company has been unable to contribute to employees’ provident fund since 2020. It employs 157 permanent staff and approximately 30 apprentices and contract labourers.

Reports indicate that the company owes around `22 crore to raw material suppliers and requires `8 crore to cover retirement benefits for former employees, including gratuity and provident fund.

“A committee has been established to address the crisis, and we have prioritised the liabilities that need to be paid. According to our plan, we will settle the dues to suppliers and fulfil the court-ordered retirement benefits after sale of our land,” said a senior official.

Although the company owes the government approximately Rs 60 crore, the amount can be converted into equity shares.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOTTAYAM: In an effort to overcome its financial crisis, the cash-strapped public sector undertaking (PSU) Travancore Cements in Kottayam, will sell its land at Vazhakkala near Kakkanad in Ernakulam. Following a decision taken during a recent company management meeting, a global e-tender was issued for the sale of the 113 ares (2.79 acres) of land. The management aims to generate maximum funds through the sale, which will help settle various liabilities. The authorities said immediate liabilities can be settled through the sale, allowing the resumption of white cement production after paying off dues to raw material suppliers. “We anticipate that by settling all debts to suppliers and former employees’ retirement benefits, we can secure a fair working capital. With strict financial discipline, we can return to normalcy, as Travancore Cements’ products are in high demand nationwide,” said firm chairman Babu Joseph. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Currently, the company manufactures white cement and wall putty under the brand name Vembanad. However, due to mounting debts, contractors have ceased supplying clinker, a crucial raw material, resulting in the suspension of white cement production. Wall putty production continues at a reduced volume. Lack of working capital has severely impacted production, leading to a three-month delay in salary payments to employees. Additionally, the company has been unable to contribute to employees’ provident fund since 2020. It employs 157 permanent staff and approximately 30 apprentices and contract labourers. Reports indicate that the company owes around `22 crore to raw material suppliers and requires `8 crore to cover retirement benefits for former employees, including gratuity and provident fund. “A committee has been established to address the crisis, and we have prioritised the liabilities that need to be paid. According to our plan, we will settle the dues to suppliers and fulfil the court-ordered retirement benefits after sale of our land,” said a senior official. Although the company owes the government approximately Rs 60 crore, the amount can be converted into equity shares. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp