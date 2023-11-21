Youth Congress workers try to wave black flags at CM Vijayan’s bus, beaten up

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In the first protest against the Nava Kerala Sadas in the state, Youth Congress workers tried to wave black flags as the bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his entire cabinet was returning after the public outreach programme in Kalliasserri on Monday evening. They were stopped and thrashed allegedly by CPM and DYFI activists.

As the CM’s bus was approaching the KSEB office at Eripuram near Pazhayangadi, YC workers jumped onto the road raising slogans. But CPM and DYFI workers, who were present in large numbers in the area, unleashed a ruthless attack on them.

A video that went viral showed one of the assailants hitting a protester with a flower pot and another with a helmet.

Seven YC workers, who were injured in the attack, have been admitted to a private hospital at Taliparamba. A bike belonging to a YC worker was vandalised, Congress leaders alleged, adding Youth Congress and Youth League workers were beaten up by CPM activists even inside the Pazhayangadi police station.

When a police officer tried to capture the developments on his mobile phone, he was threatened by the CPM workers, they alleged. The entire area remained tense for nearly an hour.

‘Police are providing support to CPM goons’

Reacting to the incident, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran warned that the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues would not be allowed to travel freely in the state after beating up YC and KSU workers.

“Is it a crime to wave black flags in protest? The police who are supposed to take action when a protest takes place, was seen providing support to CPM goons so that they could beat up the YC workers. If this is how they plan to deal with the protest, Congress too will take on them on the streets. We can’t let the CM enjoy a luxurious ride after beating up the Youth Congress workers,” an enraged Sudhakaran said.

Kannur DCC president Martin George also came out strongly against the CPM's highhandedness. “Pinarayi and his ministers have the protection of not only police but also the CPM criminals. The incident at Pazhayangadi clearly shows this. Even a woman YC leader was physically assaulted by these goons,” he alleged.



