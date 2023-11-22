Congress considers fresh faces in four seats, League eyes Kasaragod

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the Congress in Kerala has switched to election mode. The party is looking for fresh faces at least in four sitting seats. In addition, the leadership thinks it will have to yield one sitting seat to key UDF partner IUML, which is likely to stake claim for the Kasaragod seat.

The Congress state leadership heaved a sigh of relief on Monday when IUML state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal asserted that his party has no intention of ditching the UDF. However, the party expects the League to mount pressure for an extra LS seat besides Malappuram and Ponnani.

A senior League MLA told TNIE that the party has been demanding a third seat for quite some time but the Congress leadership has “politely turned it down” all through.

“We are the second largest constituent of the UDF after the Congress. Besides, we are a party of repute. We were not firm in our demand on earlier occasions. But that may not be the case now. Once the bilateral talks on seat-sharing starts, we will raise the third Lok Sabha seat issue,” said the leader.

Meanwhile, a Congress MP from northern Kerala said the League is pitching for Kasaragod seat. The stand-off between sitting MP Rajmohan Unnithan and local bigwig Karimbil Krishnan is a cause of worry for the Congress in the CPM citadel which the party had wrested in the pro-UDF wave of 2019. The CPM, which is determined to regain its lost fortress, is expected to field state committee member and former Kalliasseri MLA T V Rajesh in Kasaragod. Communal equations are also expected to favour Rajesh.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran is keen on fielding his trusted lieutenant K Jayant as his successor in Kannur. Vadakara sitting MP K Muraleedharan is as yet undecided on defending the LS seat. He is reportedly contemplating moving to state politics. However, he told TNIE that he would contest if the leadership asked him. Speculation is rife that former state president Mullapally Ramachandran may be brought back to contest from either Kannur or Vadakara.

Though she has categorically stated time and again that she did not harbour any political ambitions, the name of Achu Oommen, daughter of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, figures prominently in the Congress leadership’s plan for Kottayam or Pathanamthitta. Former Idukki MP and Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Francis George has reportedly eyed the Kottayam seat.

Sitting Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony has already contested thrice. Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has not favored another stint for him, a top Congress leader said. However, a final call on all these five seats will be taken by Rahul Gandhi later.

3rd seat for IUML?

The Congress expects the League to mount pressure for an extra LS seat besides Malappuram and Ponnani

A final call on all five seats will be taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Lok Sabha polls round the corner, the Congress in Kerala has switched to election mode. The party is looking for fresh faces at least in four sitting seats. In addition, the leadership thinks it will have to yield one sitting seat to key UDF partner IUML, which is likely to stake claim for the Kasaragod seat. The Congress state leadership heaved a sigh of relief on Monday when IUML state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal asserted that his party has no intention of ditching the UDF. However, the party expects the League to mount pressure for an extra LS seat besides Malappuram and Ponnani. A senior League MLA told TNIE that the party has been demanding a third seat for quite some time but the Congress leadership has “politely turned it down” all through. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We are the second largest constituent of the UDF after the Congress. Besides, we are a party of repute. We were not firm in our demand on earlier occasions. But that may not be the case now. Once the bilateral talks on seat-sharing starts, we will raise the third Lok Sabha seat issue,” said the leader. Meanwhile, a Congress MP from northern Kerala said the League is pitching for Kasaragod seat. The stand-off between sitting MP Rajmohan Unnithan and local bigwig Karimbil Krishnan is a cause of worry for the Congress in the CPM citadel which the party had wrested in the pro-UDF wave of 2019. The CPM, which is determined to regain its lost fortress, is expected to field state committee member and former Kalliasseri MLA T V Rajesh in Kasaragod. Communal equations are also expected to favour Rajesh. Congress state president K Sudhakaran is keen on fielding his trusted lieutenant K Jayant as his successor in Kannur. Vadakara sitting MP K Muraleedharan is as yet undecided on defending the LS seat. He is reportedly contemplating moving to state politics. However, he told TNIE that he would contest if the leadership asked him. Speculation is rife that former state president Mullapally Ramachandran may be brought back to contest from either Kannur or Vadakara. Though she has categorically stated time and again that she did not harbour any political ambitions, the name of Achu Oommen, daughter of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, figures prominently in the Congress leadership’s plan for Kottayam or Pathanamthitta. Former Idukki MP and Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader Francis George has reportedly eyed the Kottayam seat. Sitting Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony has already contested thrice. Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu has not favored another stint for him, a top Congress leader said. However, a final call on all these five seats will be taken by Rahul Gandhi later. 3rd seat for IUML? The Congress expects the League to mount pressure for an extra LS seat besides Malappuram and Ponnani A final call on all five seats will be taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp